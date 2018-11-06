2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic odds, predictions: Model that nailed Bryson DeChambeau's Shriners victory makes picks

The 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic tees off this week from the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleón Golf Club in Mexico's Riviera Maya. Rickie Fowler enters as the Vegas favorite with 8-1 Mayakoba Golf Classic odds, followed closely by Jordan Spieth (12-1) and Tony Finau (14-1). There's plenty of talent in the field, so before you make any 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight golf majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The proprietary computer model has been dead-on recently as well. It was all over Bryson DeChambeau (12-1) winning last week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, projecting him to finish on top of the leaderboard from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Billy Horschel, a 28-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Horschel finished last season with six top-10 finishes and was third place or better in three of the four FedEx Cup Playoff events. He finished last season ranked inside the top 20 on the PGA Tour in both driving accuracy percentage (67.80) and greens in regulation percentage (71.75), which should allow him to shoot a low score again this week at the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Another surprise: Zach Johnson, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, stumbles big-time this week and finishes well outside the top 10.

Johnson is making his first start of the new PGA Tour season this week at El Camaleón. He finished last season ranked inside the top 20 in scoring average (69.911), but has failed to crack the top 10 in his last 12 starts on the PGA Tour. And he finished outside the top 20 in his debut at this event last year. He's a golfer you want to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Mayakoba Golf Classic projected leaderboard from the model that nailed DeChambeau's win at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.



Rickie Fowler 8-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Gary Woodland 20-1

Aaron Wise 25-1

Billy Horschel 28-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Cameron Champ 28-1

Beau Hossler 33-1

Luke List 33-1

Si Woo Kim 33-1

Zach Johnson 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Sam Ryder 40-1

Scott Piercy 40-1

Abraham Ancer 45-1

Adam Hadwin 45-1

Bill Haas 45-1

Charles Howell 45-1

C T Pan 45-1

Pat Perez 45-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Chez Reavie 50-1