2018 Memorial tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods and the field start on Sunday

We have quite a day on tap at the 2018 Memorial Tournament on Sunday. Bryson DeChambeau leads at 14 under, but a teenager is looking for a win in his fifth start, Tiger Woods is looking for his first win in five years and Rory McIlroy is looking to back up his round-of-the-week 64 on Saturday with something even more special on Sunday.

DeChambeau is certainly the man to beat in Round 4 at Muirfield Village, but his lead is anything but safe. He has tons of company like 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann (-13), Kyle Stanley (-13), Patrick Cantlay (-13) and Ben An (-12). He'll also have to deal with Justin Rose (-10), Woods (-9) and McIlroy (-8).

Tee times have been moved up to account for what is expected to be a dodgy weather day in Ohio, but CBSSports.com will stream the event live starting at 11 a.m.

CBS Sports will also have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Sunday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major groups ahead of Sunday's final round. For a full list of Memorial tee times, click here.

All times Eastern.

Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Ryan Armour -- 7:40 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, David Lingmerth -- 9 a.m.

Whee Kim, Tiger Woods, J.B. Holmes -- 9:10 a.m.

Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann, Ben An -- 9:20 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau (leader), Kyle Stanley, Patrick Cantlay -- 9:30 a.m.