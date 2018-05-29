2018 Memorial tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods and the field start Round 1
Big Cat will go with Big Duf and Justin Rose over the first two rounds at Muirfield Village
Tiger Woods will play the Memorial Tournament this week at Muirfield Village, and the five-time winner will be grouped with two other former champions in Jason Dufner and Justin Rose. Dufner won this event last year and is the defending champion. Rose took it in 2010 and comes in as the most recent winner on the PGA Tour having taken last week's Fort Worth Invitational over Brooks Koepka.
Together, that threesome makes up four of the last nine champions of this tournament. Woods is playing it for the first time since 2015, though, when he shot 85 in the third round and finished last in the field of the players who made the cut. The group of him, Dufner and Rose should be a great one to follow over a nice track like Muirfield Village with a monster field surrounding them.
They'll go early on Thursday and late on Friday, and they're just one of several huge threesomes that will play with 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus serving as host this week.
Here's a look at the biggest groups along with their tee times. And if you're curious about all the groups, you can find those right here.
All times Eastern -- Rounds 1 and 2
- Henrik Stenson, Jim Furyk, Adam Scott -- 7:53 a.m. | 12:43 p.m.
- Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler -- 8:15 a.m. | 1:05 p.m.
- Tiger Woods, Jason Dufner, Justin Rose -- 8:26 a.m. | 1:16 p.m.
- Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen -- 8:37 a.m. | 1:27 p.m.
- Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson -- 1:05 p.m. | 8:15 a.m.
- Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth -- 1:16 p.m. | 8:26 a.m.
