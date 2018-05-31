2018 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Memorial live this week
The 2018 Memorial Tournament starts this week at Muirfield Village with Jack Nicklaus playing host to a string of superstars that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. For most of those guys, this event is the last bit of work they'll get in before the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, and it should deliver an elite ball-striking winner.
Muirfield Village is always one of the purer tracks on the PGA Tour, and this is one of the best fields we've seen since the Masters in April. This week's tournament officially kicks off what should be a bonkers summer on the PGA Tour as we hurtle toward the final three major championships of the year.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured holes: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured holes: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: Noon-2:15 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
PGA Tour heads to Detroit in 2019
Quicken Loans is back in the professional golf game
-
Tiger wants to mess up Ryder Cup outfits
Big Cat is likely going to be on the 2018 Ryder Cup team
-
Nicklaus talks Woods' swing, winning
An 18-time major winner talked about a 14-time major winner this week, and that's always f...
-
Memorial 2018 odds, Tiger Woods picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Memorial Tournament 10,000 times and has some surprising pic...
-
Memorial Tournament 2018 picks, field
The field at Muirfield is loaded with top players, including Big Cat and a bunch of former...
-
2018 Italian Open odds, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Italian Open 10,000 times and has some surprising picks