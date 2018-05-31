2018 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

The 2018 Memorial Tournament starts this week at Muirfield Village with Jack Nicklaus playing host to a string of superstars that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. For most of those guys, this event is the last bit of work they'll get in before the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, and it should deliver an elite ball-striking winner.

Muirfield Village is always one of the purer tracks on the PGA Tour, and this is one of the best fields we've seen since the Masters in April. This week's tournament officially kicks off what should be a bonkers summer on the PGA Tour as we hurtle toward the final three major championships of the year.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured holes: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured holes: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-2:15 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio