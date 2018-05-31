2018 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Live PGA Tour golf updates for Round 1 on Thursday
PGA Tour leaderboard updates from Round 1 at the Memorial Tournament
Tiger Woods is back at Muirfield Village, but he's not off to a great start at a course he has owned. The five-time champion of the Memorial Tournament, who has not won here since 2012, has returned to the fold as Round 1 begins Thursday in Dublin, Ohio. But after completing his first 18 holes on Thursday, Woods is sitting well back of the lead after shooting an even par 72. Now Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson are among those hitting the course in the afternoon wave hoping to catch the 7 under lead.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live scores, highlights and analysis from the Memorial, particularly while Woods is on the course but also throughout the entire day. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
