2018 Memorial Tournament leaderboard, scores: Hideki Matsuyama co-leads after Round 1
Matsuyama was able to find his groove at Muirfield Village on Thursday
The first round lead at the Memorial Tournament is shared by three different players -- Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer and Joaquin Niemann -- all of whom shot 7-under 65 over the first 18 holes. That trio is trailed by Beau Hossler (-6) and big groups at 5 under and 4 under including Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day and Wesley Bryan.
This is a loaded field, though, and several of the sport's superstars disappointed in Round 1. Tiger Woods was the biggest supernova to go off in the morning wave, and he shot a semi-heroic 72 after playing his first seven holes in 4 over. He's seven back of the leaders.
It was a harbinger for what would come for the headiest players in the game (more on that in a minute). The story in Round 1, though, was Matsuyama. After playing his first 12 holes in 1 under, Matsuyama went on a tear coming home. He made four birdies and a hole-out eagle consecutively to get to 7 under. He added a near-miss on No. 18 that could have pushed it to an 8-under 64.
Still, it was a great start for Matsuyama, who has not had a great year. His only top 10 this calendar year came in January at the Tournament of Championship, which has a tiny field. He sat out six weeks in February and March with an injury and hasn't found form since then.
Maybe this 65 will be the jump start he needs before three of the four majors take place this summer. Matsuyama is a former champion of this event -- he won it in 2014 in a playoff over Kevin Na -- and he clearly feels at home here. According to Data Golf, he's in the top 10 over the past eight years in strokes gained at Muirfield Village.
On Thursday, he gained most of his strokes on approach shots, which is where he makes his money. He was top 20 in putting, which for him is pretty elite and good enough everywhere else to lead the field in strokes gained overall with nearly eight (in other words, the scoring average for the day was about 1 over).
Matsuyama is looking for his sixth PGA Tour victory this week (it feels like he has more than this), and he's off to a terrific start. Still, there's a long way to go, and he'll be pushed by a list of elite ball-strikers just behind him. It's always fun to have a locked-in Hideki burning down courses, and it looks so far as if that's exactly what we'll get this week.
Here are a few more takeaways from Round 1 at Memorial.
1. Stars struggling: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler were a combined 7 over in the first round. Really, the only superstar who shined was Jason Day, who was 5 under over his first 10 holes after withdrawing from the Wednesday pro am with a fever. He stumbled a bit over the final eight holes and finished at 4 under, but he's in good position for the rest of the event.
It was disconcerting to see so many big names do so little over the first day and all for a variety of reasons. Mickelson's round sort of epitomized the day for golf's upper crust. After playing the first eight holes in 4 under, he played the final 10 in 6 over for a 2-over 74 and will be on the cut line going into Friday's early round.
2. Jordan Spieth putting update: Here is your obligatory "how did Spieth roll the rock?" PSA. He finished in the top 25 in strokes gained putting (!), and his roll looked pretty smooth on the holes where I saw him. In a cruel twist, it was actually the rest of his game that struggled mightily after it had buoyed him all season long. Golf ... it's the worst!
3. Joaquin in Dublin: The 19-year-old Chilean might be a future top 10 player in the world, and he's certainly playing like it right now. After top-10 finishes at the Texas Open and Forth Worth Invitational, he finished in the top 10 in strokes gained on approach shots and with his putter in Round 1 at the Memorial. That's unfair, and it's why he shares the lead with Matsuyama and Ancer. I could not possibly be more all in on this cocky, lengthy youngster.
His wiry frame and absurd speed are perfect for becoming one of the best ball-strikers in the game, and he seems fairly intent on matching Spieth from five years ago as one of the youngest to ever win a PGA Tour event. If he could pull it off in this field on this week, that would portend something special in the future for Joaquin Niemann.
