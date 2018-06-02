2018 Memorial Tournament leaderboard, scores: Joaquin Niemann stays near top after Round 3

Bryson DeChambeau leads the 2018 Memorial Tournament after three rounds following his 6-under 66 on Saturday which took him to 14 under overall and gave him a one-stroke lead on Patrick Cantlay, Joaquin Niemann and Kyle Stanley. He's also up two on Ben An and four on Justin Rose.

DeChambeau, who is looking for his second career PGA Tour win, birdied four of his last six holes and led the field in driving on Saturday. He didn't putt very well in Round 3, but he's been awesome on the greens this week which is normally a harbinger of great things to come for him (as it is with most of the elite ball-strikers).

Amazingly, the 24-year-old DeChambeau is not the story so far this week, though. A kid born five years before him, 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann, is. Niemann shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to back up his 65-68 start and is one back, looking for his first win in just his fifth start since turning pro.

Even crazier, he's trying to become the third-youngest PGA Tour winner ever and the youngest since Ralph Guldahl won the 1931 Santa Monica Open at 19 years, 2 months, 3 days. Niemann is 19 years, 6 months, 26 days.

The Chilean youngster had an up-and-down Saturday that ended with a bang. He made a spectacular eagle to go with three birdies but also had a trio of bogeys, including a bad one at the easy par-5 15th.

He closed with a birdie on the hardest hole on the course (No. 18) and will play in the second to last group on Sunday. He's in the middle of contention after a fabulous first three days at Muirfield Village, which is just remarkable given his age and lack of experience. Niemann has a lot on the line on Sunday, too. Not only is he playing for his PGA Tour card (if he wins), but he's also playing to earn enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the 2018-19 season that way.

As such he has earned 180 non-member FedExCup points, which would rank him 144th in this season's FedExCup standings. He can earn his card for the 2018-19 season if he finishes in the top 125. Niemann already has clinched a spot in the Web.com Tour Finals, and he needs just 89 points to earn special temporary membership, which would allow him to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions this season in his chase for a card.

Even if he doesn't win on Sunday, there's a lot at stake.

And if he does somehow pull off the impossible in one of the strongest fields in golf, I hope it doesn't go overlooked. I know Tiger Woods at five back is the main event, and he has a host of big-name stars surrounding him (we'll discuss them below), but I fear we get numb to age. Teenagers aren't supposed to win on the PGA Tour. Not in their fifth start. Not ever.

Now Niemann is 18 holes from doing just that.

Here are a few other takeaways from Round 3 at Memorial.

1. Bryson comin': Sine, sine, cosine, sine! Don't look now, it's Bryson time! Bryson DeChambeau shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to grab that lead and is quietly making a bid for the Ryder Cup squad so far this season. Well, as quietly as DeChambeau does anything. He's 13th in the standings, has five top 10s on the year and would almost certainly vault into the top eight with a victory on Sunday. DeChambeau is living up to the expectations so far, and I'm looking forward to seeing him in the heat on Sunday.

If Dechambeau wins this week, they should start calling the entirety of the B1G footprint “Bryson’s alley" — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) June 2, 2018

2. Big boy board: When a tournament gives you a Saturday leaderboard that, at times, includes Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas, that tournament is a very good tournament. I've been talking about this all week, but Muirfield Village almost always delivers a board rife with ball-striking savants, and this year is no different. You can throw Cantlay, An, DeChambeau, Niemann, Stanley and Adam Scott in there as well.

3. Rory soars: I dove deeper on his round here, but Rory McIlroy's 8-under 64 stood up for most of the day and was the low round of the day by two strokes and low round of the tournament by one. McIlroy's ball-striking was borderline not safe for cable television. He had eight looks at birdie from eight feet and in (and only converted five of them). If we get a repeat performance on Sunday, the U.S. Open odds are going to be righteous.

I should note: The largest comeback after 36 holes at the Memorial Tournament is nine shots by Ray Floyd in 1982. McIlroy was down 10 going into Saturday's round.

"I really just treated it like practice," McIlroy told reporters about his 64. "Just threw the tournament out the window, go and try and work on what you've been working on on the range, and go from there."

4. The Niemann-Tiger storyline: I know this event is about far more than Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann, but I'm hoping for some sort of duel at the end between those two. I mean, how good is the narrative of Niemann trying to become the youngest winner in almost nine decades and Tiger, at age 42, trying to recapture something he once had and might have again? Golf is the best!

