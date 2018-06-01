2018 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live PGA Tour golf updates Friday
Live golf leaderboard updates, highlights and analysis from Round 2 of the Memorial
The 2018 Memorial Tournament got off to a hot start with eight golfers shooting a 67 or better to jump to the top of the leaderboard. But while Hideki Matsuyama is one of three entering Friday with the lead at 7 under, there are plenty of big names in striking distance ahead of Round 2 at Muirfield Village.
Tiger Woods is not one of them. Woods got off to a rough start by going 3 over on the front nine before piecing together four birdies on his second nine to finish even and T47 for the round. Two weeks out from the U.S. Open, he hopes to put together a better performance Friday when he tees off alongside Justin Rose and Jason Dufner at 1:16 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday, but particularly during Woods' round, updating this story with live scores, highlights and analysis from Round 2 at the Memorial. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
