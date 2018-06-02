2018 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live PGA Tour golf updates Saturday
Live scores, highlights and analysis from Round 3 at Muirfield Village
It took a stellar 67 to get him there, but Tiger Woods enters the weekend in contention at the 2018 Memorial Tournament, though he sits six shots back of the co-leaders ahead of Round 3 on Saturday. Whether he will take a major step forward on Moving Day is anyone's guess, but there is plenty of star power ahead of him at Muirfield Village that should make a major rise in the leaderboard difficult.
Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann are two shots clear of the field at 11 under as Round 3 begins, but Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson are just some of the big names right on his tail. Still looking to qualify for the U.S. Open, Adam Scott is also T14 entering the day, five shots off the lead.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story live with highlights, scores and analysis from the Memorial on Saturday, particularly during Woods' round beginning at 11:20 a.m. ET. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Memorial Round 3 tee times, pairings
Big Cat will play with the Masters champ on Saturday morning at Muirfield Village
Jason Day chasing Memorial co-leaders
Day is among the golfers chasing Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann
Woods gets in mix at Memorial with 67
Big Cat bounced back on Friday with a 5-under-par 67, which he needed to see the weekend
Woods holes out for eagle at Memorial
Woods is on the prowl at Muirfield Village and making a move up the leaderboard
Lincicome gets invite to PGA Tour
The Barbasol Championship in July will likely feature a two-time women's major winner
Smoltz qualifies for U.S. Senior Open
Multiple former professional athletes attempted to qualify to play at the Broadmoor recent...