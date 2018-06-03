2018 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live PGA Tour golf updates Sunday

Youth has dominated the 2018 Memorial Tournament to this point with 24-year-old Bryson DeChambeau entering Sunday's final round as the solo leader with 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann breathing down his neck just one shot back. As if that was not enough pressure, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are all within striking distance atop the leaderboard.

Woods battled Thursday but has stood tall over the last two days with a 67-68 to move into T7 and five shots back of the lead entering Round 4. All golfers will tee off early on Sunday in order to avoid inclement weather, which means he's on at 9:10 a.m. ET with the leaders going off 20 minutes later.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Memorial Tournament. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.