2018 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live PGA Tour golf updates Thursday
PGA Tour leaderboard updates from Round 1 at the Memorial Tournament
Tiger Woods is back at Muirfield Village, and he's looking to start atop the leaderboard. The five-time champion of the Memorial Tournament, who has not won here since 2012, has returned to the fold as Round 1 begins Thursday in Dublin, Ohio. In fact, he's just one of many stars set to tee off two weeks before 2018's second major as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowlerr and Dustin Johnson are among those in the loaded field.
Woods will tee off bright and early at 8:26 a.m. ET alongside Jason Dufner and Justin Rose as one of six loaded groups over the first two days of the event.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live scores, highlights and analysis from the Memorial, particularly while Woods is on the course but also throughout the entire day. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
