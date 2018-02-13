2018 NBO Oman Open odds: Picks from same model that nailed Matt Kuchar's run

The European Tour rolls on this week with the NBO Oman Open. Alexander Levy is the Vegas favorite at 12/1. Andy Sullivan and Shubhankar Sharma both have 18/1 odds, followed closely by Joost Luiten at 20/1.



Before you make any bets or enter any kind of daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, had two of the top finishers at last week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am in its top five. One week before, it called Matt Kuchar's surprising run as a 40/1 underdog at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.



Anybody who used their model has had plenty of great value selections to choose from this season.



Now that the field for the NBO Oman Open is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One golfer the model loves this week: Jorge Campillo, a 33/1 long shot.



Campillo, who finished in second place at the Maybank Championship earlier this month, is currently ranked in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai and comes into this tournament with a ton of confidence.



Even though Vegas doesn't love his chances to win it all, the model predicts he'll finish in the top five and make a serious run at the title. He's a value pick you should be all over this week.



One surprise: Shubhankar Sharma, who has the second-best odds entering the tournament, finishes outside the top five. That's surprising because he won the Maybank Championship and currently sits atop the Race to Dubai. He's somebody to steer completely clear of this weekend.



The model is also calling for two huge long shots to make a run at the title this week. Anybody who picks these players could be in for a huge payout. You can find out who they are, and get the entire projected leaderboard, only at SportsLine.



So who wins the 2018 NBO Oman Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that has been red-hot so far this season, and find out.



Alexander Levy 12/1

Andy Sullivan 18/1

Shubhankar Sharma 18/1

Joost Luiten 20/1

Thomas Detry 25/1

Jeung-Hun Wang 28/1

Jorge Campillo 33/1

Pablo Larrazabal 33/1

Alexander Bjork 40/1

David Horset 40/1

Jason Scrivener 40/1

Lucas Herbert 40/1

Richie Ramsay 40/1