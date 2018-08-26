2018 Northern Trust leaderboard, grades: Bryson DeChambeau moves to No. 1 in FedEx Cup standings

There was a lot at stake for Bryson DeChambeau on Sunday at the 2018 Northern Trust, and he both knew that and proceeded to deliver. DeChambeau shot a 2-under 69 to touch off the win -- the third of his career -- by four strokes over Tony Finau.

DeChambeau continued to hit the ball well, but his putter fell off in Round 4 and he couldn't quite match what he did over the first three days when he got to 16 under going into Sunday. Still, he'd already done more than enough to put him into position to get his second win of 2018 and first FedEx Cup title, and a 69 allowed him to cruise home.

"He was tough to catch today," Finau told CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis.

He was. And with the victory, DeChambeau moves to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup, moves into the top 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings and (probably) locks up a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. DeChambeau finished one slot out of automatically qualifying for the team, and it was no secret going into these playoffs that he was a heavy favorite to grab one of the four at-large picks from captain Jim Furyk.

But a kerfuffle on the European Tour and a missed cut at the PGA Championship meant there were questions. DeChambeau answered them all and then some this week at Ridgewood Country Club. He led by four coming into the final round and won by that same margin.

The only players to win an NCAA Championship, U.S. Amateur and at least three PGA TOUR events before their 25th birthday:



Bryson DeChambeau

Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson

Jack Nicklaus



Thursday was the three-year anniversary of DeChambeau's U.S. Amateur victory. — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) August 26, 2018

"To be able to hold a lead and keep the lead for the whole time ... to be able to push forward and make a couple putts when I needed to was great," DeChambeau told Balionis. "If I can keep playing the way I am, I think I can do some great things."

DeChambeau righted the ship (without the aid of a compass!), and has now set himself up for a huge fall and what should be a big time few years as he enters the mix with a ridiculously loaded group of 20-somethings at the highest level of professional golf. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of our grades for the 2018 Northern Trust.

Brooks Koepka (T8): If he'd finished a stroke -- or maybe two -- better, Koepka would have move to No. 1 in the world. Still, I thought his weekend was disappointing. After torching Ridgewood Country Club on Thursday and Friday, Koepka played the final 36 holes in a lackluster 1 under. He lost nearly five strokes to the field with his putter in those two rounds and wasted what was a really good opportunity to both win his second non-major and become the 22nd golfer in history to be ranked No.1. He'll still likely get there, but now he'll have to wait. Grade: A-

Dustin Johnson (T11): Johnson made 23 (!) birdies on the week, just fewer than DeChambeau, and only five bogeys. So why didn't he win? Well, it was a week marred by wild inconsistency in which the (still) No. 1 player in the world made two triples and a double (a triple-double, if you will). He'll still probably be the favorite to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake but he, like Koepka, let what could have been a win -- or at least a contention -- slip through his fingers. Grade: A-

Phil Mickelson (T15): It was a story of two nines this week for Lefty. He played the back in 12 under but the front in 3 over and finished a modest (but still impressive) T15. What that does, though, is put him at 10th in the FedEx Cup points race with an inside beat on getting to East Lake. That's significant because he's only done so once in the last four years. Mickelson looks as if he'll cruise into the final three playoff events and onto the Ryder Cup. Grade: A

Tiger Woods (T40): It was an absolutely miserable putting week for Woods, who lost strokes to the field on three of four days and finished 79th (!) on the week in putting. Even if he would have made up the five strokes he lost to the field average, though, Woods would have still finished almost 15 strokes behind DeChambeau. It wasn't the worst week, but it wasn't close to his best. It's pretty strange to see a 79-time major winner who is coming off four back surgeries exist somewhere in the middle. Grade: B-

