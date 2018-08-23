2018 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 1 highlights

The FedEx Cup Playoffs officially begin Thursday at The Northern Trust as the top 125 point-earners on the PGA Tour battle for a grand total of $67 million over the next month. The bottom 25 golfers in the field will get cut ahead of the next event, which means starting hot at Ridgewood Country Club is exceedingly important.

Tiger Woods amazingly enters the playoffs ranked 20th, which is even more incredible when you consider the fact that he has not been in the field since 2013. Woods plans to play as many events as he can down the stretch, which could mean a full month of action as we head into the Ryder Cup at the end of September. But first, he has to tee off at the par 71 in Paramus, New Jersey, on Thursday, which he will do bright and early at 7:54 a.m. ET. He will be one of the first groups on the course, but the absolutely loaded field should provide plenty of action all day.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story live with the latest scores, highlights and analysis throughout Round 1 of The Northern Trust but particularly when Woods is on the course.

