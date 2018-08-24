2018 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 2 highlights
Live scores, highlights and analysis from Friday's second round at Ridgewood Country Club
Second-round action at The Northern Trust kicks off in earnest early Friday morning with tons of stars looking to chase down a group of relative unknowns atop the leaderboard at Ridgewood Country Club. Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark, Vaughn Taylor and Sean O'Hair may share the lead at 5 under right now, but 22 golfers will start the day within two shots of the lead, including big names like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he looks to rebound from an average opening round that sees him sit five back of the lead before his late tee time. Take a look at the entire slate of Round 2 tee times for The Northern Trust and find out when your favorite golfer will get started on Friday in New Jersey.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story live with the latest scores, highlights and analysis throughout Round 2 of The Northern Trust but particularly when Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Round 2 tee times for Northern Trust
We have more supergroups at Ridgewood Country Club this week
-
Mickelson in the mix after Round 1
The leaders might not be big names, but you don't have to go far to find them
-
Woods shoots 71 at Northern Trust
Big Cat couldn't get anything going at Ridgewood Country Club on Thursday
-
How to watch the 2018 Northern Trust
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Northern Trust live this week
-
Northern Trust odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Northern Trust 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
Woods vs. Mickelson match set
The $9 million match between two of the best ever will go down in Las Vegas over Thanksgiv...