2018 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 2 highlights

Second-round action at The Northern Trust kicks off in earnest early Friday morning with tons of stars looking to chase down a group of relative unknowns atop the leaderboard at Ridgewood Country Club. Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark, Vaughn Taylor and Sean O'Hair may share the lead at 5 under right now, but 22 golfers will start the day within two shots of the lead, including big names like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he looks to rebound from an average opening round that sees him sit five back of the lead before his late tee time. Take a look at the entire slate of Round 2 tee times for The Northern Trust and find out when your favorite golfer will get started on Friday in New Jersey.

