2018 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 3 highlights

Two days are in the books at The Northern Trust in Paramus, New Jersey, and the leaderboard has settled with some big names on top after 36 holes. Joining Jamie Lovemark at 10 under and leading the field is Brooks Koepka, who has already picked up two majors this season and would love to bring home the FedEx Cup to wrap up an incredible year. Adam Scott (-9), Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau (-8) are just a couple shots behind, while Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas (-6) are a few names who could make a jump on Moving Day.

As far as Tiger Woods is concerned, he barely escaped the cut by shooting an even-par 142 over the first two rounds. He sits T67 and 10 shots behind the leaders, meaning his final 36 holes will be spent working out the kinks ahead of next week's Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story live with the latest scores, highlights and analysis throughout Round 3 of The Northern Trust -- particularly when Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.