2018 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 3 highlights
Live scores, highlights and analysis from Saturday's third round at Ridgewood Country Club
Two days are in the books at The Northern Trust in Paramus, New Jersey, and the leaderboard has settled with some big names on top after 36 holes. Joining Jamie Lovemark at 10 under and leading the field is Brooks Koepka, who has already picked up two majors this season and would love to bring home the FedEx Cup to wrap up an incredible year. Adam Scott (-9), Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau (-8) are just a couple shots behind, while Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas (-6) are a few names who could make a jump on Moving Day.
As far as Tiger Woods is concerned, he barely escaped the cut by shooting an even-par 142 over the first two rounds. He sits T67 and 10 shots behind the leaders, meaning his final 36 holes will be spent working out the kinks ahead of next week's Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story live with the latest scores, highlights and analysis throughout Round 3 of The Northern Trust -- particularly when Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Round 3 Northern Trust, Tiger tee times
Ridgewood Country Club will be hopping on Saturday as a big boy group chases Brooks Koepka
-
2018 Northern Trust: Koepka co-leads
The three-time major champion is rolling once again at Ridgewood Country Club
-
Woods disappoints again on Friday
Big Cat has not been been his best so far at Ridgewood Country Club
-
Mickelson contends with 68 in R2
Lefty is firing on all cylinders in New Jersey so far this week
-
Round 2 tee times for Northern Trust
We have more supergroups at Ridgewood Country Club this week
-
Mickelson in the mix after Round 1
The leaders might not be big names, but you don't have to go far to find them