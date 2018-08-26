2018 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4 highlights

Bryson DeChambbeau has absolutely dominated Ridgewood Country Club through 54 holes, and he now sits atop the leaderboard four shots clear of his closest competitor at the 2018 Northern Trust. DeChambeau posted an 8-under 63 on Saturday to jump to 16 under for the tournament with only five golfers within six shots of his lead entering Round 4 action on Sunday.

Keegan Bradley (-12) is closest at four shots back), and a pair of Americans in Tony Finau (-11) and Billy Horschel (-10) are among those in striking distance. Tiger Woods rebounded to finally break par with a 68 on Saturday, and he sits T49 entering the final round. Phil Mickelson has posted near-identical 68s in each of his three rounds but sits seven shots back of DeChambeau in a T7 group with Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, among others.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story live with the latest scores, highlights and analysis throughout Round 4 of The Northern Trust -- particularly when Woods is on the course.

