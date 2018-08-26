2018 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4 highlights
Live scores, highlights and analysis from Sunday's final round at Ridgewood Country Club
Bryson DeChambbeau has absolutely dominated Ridgewood Country Club through 54 holes, and he now sits atop the leaderboard four shots clear of his closest competitor at the 2018 Northern Trust. DeChambeau posted an 8-under 63 on Saturday to jump to 16 under for the tournament with only five golfers within six shots of his lead entering Round 4 action on Sunday.
Keegan Bradley (-12) is closest at four shots back), and a pair of Americans in Tony Finau (-11) and Billy Horschel (-10) are among those in striking distance. Tiger Woods rebounded to finally break par with a 68 on Saturday, and he sits T49 entering the final round. Phil Mickelson has posted near-identical 68s in each of his three rounds but sits seven shots back of DeChambeau in a T7 group with Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, among others.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story live with the latest scores, highlights and analysis throughout Round 4 of The Northern Trust -- particularly when Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Round 4 Northern Trust tee times, pairs
Big Cat will chase from pretty far behind, but the leaderboard is fascinating at Ridgewood
DeChambeau soars into lead in Round 3
DeChambeau was on fire on Saturday at Ridgewood Country Club
Woods goes bogey-free at Northern Trust
Big Cat isn't making many bogeys this week, but he's not doing much of anything else either
Round 3 Northern Trust, Tiger tee times
Ridgewood Country Club will be hopping on Saturday as a big boy group chases Brooks Koepka
2018 Northern Trust: Koepka co-leads
The three-time major champion is rolling once again at Ridgewood Country Club
Woods disappoints again on Friday
Big Cat has not been been his best so far at Ridgewood Country Club