2018 Northern Trust: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Northern Trust live this week
The first of four FedEx Cup Playoff events starts on Thursday as Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas tee it up at The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.
Winning this event is not necessarily a harbinger for who will win the FedEx Cup, but there's a lot at stake up and down the field as only the top 100 in the FedEx Cup points race will advance to next week's event, the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.
Each playoff event's points are four times what a regular PGA Tour event is worth. For example: Dustin Johnson got 500 FedEx Cup points for winning the St. Jude Classic. He'll receive 2,000 if he wins The Northern Trust. So drama should be high this weekend with some of the best in the world vying for those final 30 spots at the Tour Championship and $10 million one month from now.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook
Featured holes: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook
Featured holes: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: Noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Northern Trust odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Northern Trust 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
Woods vs. Mickelson match set
The $9 million match between two of the best ever will go down in Las Vegas over Thanksgiv...
-
Tiger thought he was done at '17 Masters
Two former Masters winners thought the 79-time PGA Tour champ was cooked
-
Phil Mickelson joins Twitter
One of the all-time greats is now engaged in social media in a big way
-
Round 1 tee times for Northern Trust
We have more supergroups at Ridgewood Country Club this week
-
Fox swipes golf ball off of green
It looks like the fox was just waiting for a chance to grab it