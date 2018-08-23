2018 Northern Trust: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

The first of four FedEx Cup Playoff events starts on Thursday as Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas tee it up at The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

Winning this event is not necessarily a harbinger for who will win the FedEx Cup, but there's a lot at stake up and down the field as only the top 100 in the FedEx Cup points race will advance to next week's event, the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.

Each playoff event's points are four times what a regular PGA Tour event is worth. For example: Dustin Johnson got 500 FedEx Cup points for winning the St. Jude Classic. He'll receive 2,000 if he wins The Northern Trust. So drama should be high this weekend with some of the best in the world vying for those final 30 spots at the Tour Championship and $10 million one month from now.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook

Featured holes: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook

Featured holes: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio