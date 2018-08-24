2018 Northern Trust Round 2 tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts on Friday

The Northern Trust continues on Friday at Ridgewood Country Club, and with it comes nearly all of the top 125 finishers in the FedEx Cup points race. Golfers will be fighting from the No. 125 spot and up to get inside the top 100 and advance to Boston for Round 2, and conversely the top 10 or 20 will already be trying to position themselves for the Tour Championship, which is a month away.

Because there are so many top golfers contending this week -- of the big names, only Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson are out -- we've been given some great pairings as well. The players were grouped according to their slot in the FedEx Cup rankings, which is why you see so much star power together.

Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.

Tiger Woods is (as always) the headliner, and he'll play the first two days with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood. The pre-eminent group, though, is probably the trio of Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. Those three make up the top three in the FedEx Cup standings going into these playoffs and are the favorites to win the $10 million first prize at East Lake.

I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Friday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern