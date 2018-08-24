2018 Northern Trust Round 2 tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts on Friday
We have more supergroups at Ridgewood Country Club this week
The Northern Trust continues on Friday at Ridgewood Country Club, and with it comes nearly all of the top 125 finishers in the FedEx Cup points race. Golfers will be fighting from the No. 125 spot and up to get inside the top 100 and advance to Boston for Round 2, and conversely the top 10 or 20 will already be trying to position themselves for the Tour Championship, which is a month away.
Because there are so many top golfers contending this week -- of the big names, only Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson are out -- we've been given some great pairings as well. The players were grouped according to their slot in the FedEx Cup rankings, which is why you see so much star power together.
Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.
Tiger Woods is (as always) the headliner, and he'll play the first two days with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood. The pre-eminent group, though, is probably the trio of Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. Those three make up the top three in the FedEx Cup standings going into these playoffs and are the favorites to win the $10 million first prize at East Lake.
I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Friday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.
All times Eastern
- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood -- 12:55 p.m. (No. 1)
- Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka -- 1:06 p.m. (No. 1)
- Webb Simpson, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau -- 1:17 p.m. (No. 1)
- Beau Hossler, Jordan Spieth, Ben An -- 7:43 a.m. (No. 9)
- Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau -- 7:54 a.m. (No. 9)
- Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Jason Day -- 8:05 a.m. (No. 9)
- Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire, Patrick Cantlay -- 8:16 a.m. (No. 9)
-
Mickelson in the mix after Round 1
The leaders might not be big names, but you don't have to go far to find them
-
Woods shoots 71 at Northern Trust
Big Cat couldn't get anything going at Ridgewood Country Club on Thursday
-
How to watch the 2018 Northern Trust
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Northern Trust live this week
-
Northern Trust odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Northern Trust 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
Woods vs. Mickelson match set
The $9 million match between two of the best ever will go down in Las Vegas over Thanksgiv...
-
Tiger thought he was done at '17 Masters
Two former Masters winners thought the 79-time PGA Tour champ was cooked