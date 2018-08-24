2018 Northern Trust tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round 3

After two days of play at the 2018 Northern Trust, Brooks Koepka and Jamie Lovemark co-lead at 10 under with a whole host of chasers like Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood.

Farther back than all of them at even par is Tiger Woods. Big Cat will have one of the first tee times in Saturday's Round 3, which means the entire round should be a lot of fun. Woods leads the PGA Tour in Round 3 scoring average, and I expect fireworks early at a course where the average of the first two rounds has been under par.

Then the big dogs (at least this week) go later. This is now Koepka's tournament to lose, but D.J. should make a run at him, somewhat incredibly, considering he has two triple bogeys on his scorecard.

Here's a look at all the pairings that stuck out in this event for Saturday's third round. If you want to see all the pairings for Saturday, click here.

All times Eastern