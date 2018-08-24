2018 Northern Trust tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round 3
Ridgewood Country Club will be hopping on Saturday as a big boy group chases Brooks Koepka
After two days of play at the 2018 Northern Trust, Brooks Koepka and Jamie Lovemark co-lead at 10 under with a whole host of chasers like Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood.
Farther back than all of them at even par is Tiger Woods. Big Cat will have one of the first tee times in Saturday's Round 3, which means the entire round should be a lot of fun. Woods leads the PGA Tour in Round 3 scoring average, and I expect fireworks early at a course where the average of the first two rounds has been under par.
Then the big dogs (at least this week) go later. This is now Koepka's tournament to lose, but D.J. should make a run at him, somewhat incredibly, considering he has two triple bogeys on his scorecard.
Here's a look at all the pairings that stuck out in this event for Saturday's third round. If you want to see all the pairings for Saturday, click here.
All times Eastern
- Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter -- 7:50 a.m.
- Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas -- 12:50 p.m.
- Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau -- 1 p.m.
- Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson -- 1:50 p.m.
- Brooks Koepka (leader), Jamie Lovemark (leader) -- 2 p.m.
-
2018 Northern Trust: Koepka co-leads
The three-time major champion is rolling once again at Ridgewood Country Club
-
Woods disappoints again on Friday
Big Cat has not been been his best so far at Ridgewood Country Club
-
Mickelson contends with 68 in R2
Lefty is firing on all cylinders in New Jersey so far this week
-
Round 2 tee times for Northern Trust
We have more supergroups at Ridgewood Country Club this week
-
Mickelson in the mix after Round 1
The leaders might not be big names, but you don't have to go far to find them
-
Woods shoots 71 at Northern Trust
Big Cat couldn't get anything going at Ridgewood Country Club on Thursday