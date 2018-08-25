2018 Northern Trust tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round 4
Big Cat will chase from pretty far behind, but the leaderboard is fascinating at Ridgewood CC
Bryson DeChambeau leads by four strokes following 54 holes of play at the 2018 Northern Trust. He's the man to beat on Sunday with a handful of high-octane chasers behind him, but even an average day should lock up his second win of the season and a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
There are some nice appetizers to the final pairing on Sunday of DeChambeau and Keegan Bradley, though. Tiger Woods plays with Austin Cook. Phil Mickelson plays with Adam Hadwin and Jordan Spieth plays with his partner from the first two rounds (Beau Hossler) in the lead up to DeChambeau going for win No. 2 on the season.
Here's a look at all the pairings that stuck out in this event for Sunday's final round. If you want to see all the pairings for Sunday, click here.
All times Eastern
- Tiger Woods, Austin Cook -- 10 a.m.
- Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed -- 11:50 a.m.
- Jason Day, Justin Thomas -- 12:40 p.m.
- Jordan Spieth, Beau Hossler -- 1:30 p.m.
- Bryson DeChambeau (leader), Keegan Bradley -- 2 p.m.
-
DeChambeau soars into lead in Round 3
DeChambeau was on fire on Saturday at Ridgewood Country Club
-
Woods goes bogey-free at Northern Trust
Big Cat isn't making many bogeys this week, but he's not doing much of anything else eithe...
-
Round 3 Northern Trust, Tiger tee times
Ridgewood Country Club will be hopping on Saturday as a big boy group chases Brooks Koepka
-
2018 Northern Trust: Koepka co-leads
The three-time major champion is rolling once again at Ridgewood Country Club
-
Woods disappoints again on Friday
Big Cat has not been been his best so far at Ridgewood Country Club
-
Mickelson contends with 68 in R2
Lefty is firing on all cylinders in New Jersey so far this week