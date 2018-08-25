2018 Northern Trust tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round 4

Bryson DeChambeau leads by four strokes following 54 holes of play at the 2018 Northern Trust. He's the man to beat on Sunday with a handful of high-octane chasers behind him, but even an average day should lock up his second win of the season and a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

There are some nice appetizers to the final pairing on Sunday of DeChambeau and Keegan Bradley, though. Tiger Woods plays with Austin Cook. Phil Mickelson plays with Adam Hadwin and Jordan Spieth plays with his partner from the first two rounds (Beau Hossler) in the lead up to DeChambeau going for win No. 2 on the season.

Here's a look at all the pairings that stuck out in this event for Sunday's final round. If you want to see all the pairings for Sunday, click here.

All times Eastern