2018 PGA Championship leaderboard: Full coverage, scores, play suspended in Round 2

Weather has suspended play for the day at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

The second round will resume at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday with all players back on the course and in position to pick up where they stopped when the horn was blown on Friday. In order to get both the finish of the second round and the third round in on Saturday, the third round will be played in groups of three from both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees, beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second round.

If everything goes according to plan, that would have the first groups starting their third round at approximately 12:15 p.m.. For some golfers that will be a quick turnaround, for others a long layoff. Anyone who finishes near the top of the leaderboard at the end of the second round will get a longer layoff with players who narrowly make the cut returning to the tee for action quickly.

Rickie Fowler (-7) has the lowest score with second round action left to play, three strokes behind the leader Gary Woodland (-10). Billy Horschel and Pat Perez were also in the midst of a climb up the leaderboard when play was suspended with both reaching 5-under with less than nine holes to play.

The action on Friday before the weather was highlighted by a pair of 63s from Brooks Koepka and Charl Schwartzel. Both players vaulted up the leaderboard, joining Kevin Kisner (-9), Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters and Fowler (all -7) in the top five. Johnson entered the round as the betting favorite, and remains firmly in the hunt after posting a 133 over his first two rounds, his lowest score through 36 holes at any major.

CBS Sports was with entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2. Be sure to check out our PGA Championship schedule and viewer's guide for updates on Saturday's slate. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.