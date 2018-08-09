2018 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 1 highlights

The final major of 2018 is here, and it just so happens to be the 100th edition of the PGA Championship. This landmark event features a stellar 156-man field that will do battle over the extended weekend at Bellerive in St. Louis, and yes, Tiger Woods will be playing in the major for the first time since 2015.

Woods has actually not made a cut at a PGA Championship since 2013, though a T6 finish at The Open Championship a few weeks ago should give him plenty of confidence as his begins his round Thursday alongside a supergroup of Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (9:23 a.m. ET). Dustin Johnson enters Bellerive as the clear favorite in the field, and the late-afternoon group of Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose (2:37 p.m.) will surely be one to watch Thursday.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1. You can also watch all the action live throughout the day by checking out our PGA Championship schedule and viewer's guide, and tuning into TNT from 2-8 p.m. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.