2018 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 2 highlights

The final major of 2018 has officially arrived. The 100th edition of the PGA Championship continues Friday from St. Louis featuring a stellar 156-man field that will do battle over the next three days at Bellerive Country Club.

Tiger Woods, of course, is playing in the major for the first time since 2015 and looking to bounce back after shooting even par in his first round of action. Woods has not made a cut at a PGA Championship since 2013, though a T6 finish at The Open Championship a few weeks ago should give him confidence as he plays his second 18 holes alongside a supergroup of Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Dustin Johnson entered Bellerive as the clear favorite, and the early group of Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose will surely be one to watch throughout the day on Friday.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2. You can also watch all the action live throughout the day by checking out our PGA Championship schedule and viewer's guide, and tuning into TNT from 2-8 p.m. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

