2018 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Saturday highlights
Live PGA Tour leaderboard updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Bellerive on Saturday
The final major of 2018 arrived earlier this week, and the inclement weather followed. The 100th edition of the PGA Championship was suspended on Friday midway through Round 2, which will continue at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday with hopes of wrapping it up inside of three hours. At that point, the formal cut will be made, and golfers that move on will play in staggered threesomes starting at holes No. 1 and No. 10 in hope of competing Round 3 before nightfall.
The leaderboard over the two days at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis should be interesting, particularly because Tiger Woods was 3 under early in his second round and looked to be on a roll Friday before play was suspended. There were plenty of low numbers to be had at the time, but Saturday may well be a different beast for the 2018 PGA field. The only way to find out is to tune in and/or follow along and see what transpires over the course of the day.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 & 3. You can also watch all the action live throughout the day by checking out our PGA Championship schedule and viewer's guide. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Watch PGA Championship live Saturday
Here's every way you can watch the 100th PGA Championship live Saturday on TV and online
-
2018 PGA Championship TV, live stream
How to watch every moment of the 100th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live online
-
Nine storylines into the PGA weekend
Tiger Woods is still (kind of) in the hunt, and he's just one of several big names in cont...
-
PGA leaderboard: Play suspended in Rd. 2
We're on hold at Bellerive Country Club after rain and lightning cut Friday's action short
-
Koepka, Schwartzel shoot 63s on Friday
There are 63s flying all over the place on Thursday at Bellerive
-
Dustin Johnson off to best major start
Johnson shot a 66 on Friday at Bellerive to post a career-best 133 over the first 36 holes