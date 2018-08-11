2018 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Saturday highlights

The final major of 2018 arrived earlier this week, and the inclement weather followed. The 100th edition of the PGA Championship was suspended on Friday midway through Round 2, which will continue at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday with hopes of wrapping it up inside of three hours. At that point, the formal cut will be made, and golfers that move on will play in staggered threesomes starting at holes No. 1 and No. 10 in hope of competing Round 3 before nightfall.

The leaderboard over the two days at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis should be interesting, particularly because Tiger Woods was 3 under early in his second round and looked to be on a roll Friday before play was suspended. There were plenty of low numbers to be had at the time, but Saturday may well be a different beast for the 2018 PGA field. The only way to find out is to tune in and/or follow along and see what transpires over the course of the day.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 & 3. You can also watch all the action live throughout the day by checking out our PGA Championship schedule and viewer's guide. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

