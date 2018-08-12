2018 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Sunday highlights
Live PGA Tour leaderboard updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Bellerive on Sunday
Sunday has arrived and with it the final round of the 100th PGA Championship. We had some rough patches earlier this week, but Round 4 is here with many of the top golfers in the world atop the leaderboard looking to bring home the fourth and final major of 2018.
Bellerive Country Club should be interesting once again on Sunday, particularly considering how low scores have been this week in St. Louis. Brooks Koepka will open fourth-round action with a two-stroke lead, but there's 10 golfers within four, including big-time names like Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm. The only way to find out who will slay the beast on Sunday is to tune in and follow along and see what transpires over the course of the day.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the final round at Bellerive. You can also watch all the action live throughout the day by checking out our PGA Championship schedule and viewer's guide and tuning into CBS at 2 p.m. ET. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
