2018 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, TV schedule, coverage Thursday
Here's every way you can watch the 100th PGA Championship live Thursday on TV and online
The 2018 PGA Championship begins Thursday, and if you don't know by now, four-time champion Tiger Woods is back in the saddle and along for the ride. Four days of pristine golf are ahead at Bellerive, and it all starts with Round 1 action in St. Louis.
With Woods playing in a Featured Group on Thursday -- and it's not just a featured group but a supergroup -- you will be able to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen throughout the day. But he is just one of a few golfers in tremendous pairings during Round 1 action, so be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the Open.
Keep on scrolling for Thursday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, August 9
Round 1 start time: 7:50 a.m.
PGA Championship On the Range: 12-1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Preview Show: 2-3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Live streams: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 8:23 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (Woods/Thomas/McIlroy)
- Featured Group 2: 8:01 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (Bradley/Day/Mickelson)
- Featured Holes 16-18: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS
-
2018 PGA Championship TV, live stream
How to watch every single moment of the 100th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live onl...
-
Wrong Tommy Fleetwood gets Open winnings
This would be a nice little gift in your account
-
Relive Woods' 2007 PGA Championship win
Tiger Woods outlasted Woody Austin and Ernie Els in the heat of Oklahoma
-
One of these nine will win the 100th PGA
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are not among the nine that can take the Wanamaker this yea...
-
Dustin Johnson opens as PGA favorite
The odds for the final major of 2018 are officially set as the best golfers in the world arrive...
-
100th PGA Championship expert picks
Expert picks, predictions and calls for the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive