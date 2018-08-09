2018 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, TV schedule, coverage Thursday

The 2018 PGA Championship begins Thursday, and if you don't know by now, four-time champion Tiger Woods is back in the saddle and along for the ride. Four days of pristine golf are ahead at Bellerive, and it all starts with Round 1 action in St. Louis.

With Woods playing in a Featured Group on Thursday -- and it's not just a featured group but a supergroup -- you will be able to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen throughout the day. But he is just one of a few golfers in tremendous pairings during Round 1 action, so be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the Open.

Keep on scrolling for Thursday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, August 9

Round 1 start time: 7:50 a.m.

PGA Championship On the Range: 12-1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Preview Show: 2-3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Live streams: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 8:23 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (Woods/Thomas/McIlroy)



Featured Group 2: 8:01 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (Bradley/Day/Mickelson)



Featured Holes 16-18: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS