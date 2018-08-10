2018 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, TV schedule, coverage Thursday

The 2018 PGA Championship kicks off again early Friday morning, and if you had not already figured it out after his name being all over the internet and your TV screen, four-time event champion Tiger Woods is back in the saddle and along for the ride -- hopefully over all four days. An elongated weekend of pristine golf is ahead at Bellerive Country Club, and it continues with Round 2 action in St. Louis.

With Woods once again playing in a Featured Group on Friday -- and it's not just a featured group but a supergroup -- you will be able to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen throughout the day. But he is just one of a few golfers in tremendous pairings during Round 2 action, so be sure to hit the links to the right for a full slate of tee times and more information about the Open.

Keep on scrolling for Friday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, August 10

Round 2 start time: 7:50 a.m.

PGA Championship On the Range: 12-1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Preview Show: 2-3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Live streams: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Spieth/Rahm/Rose at 9:12 a.m. | Woods/Thomas/McIlroy at 2:48 p.m.



Spieth/Rahm/Rose at 9:12 a.m. | Woods/Thomas/McIlroy at 2:48 p.m. Featured Group 2: 8:25 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Johnson/Watson/Scott at 8:28 a.m. | Fowler/Matsuyama/Poulter at 2:04 p.m.



Johnson/Watson/Scott at 8:28 a.m. | Fowler/Matsuyama/Poulter at 2:04 p.m. Featured Holes 16-18: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS