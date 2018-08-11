2018 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods live, TV schedule, coverage Saturday

The 2018 PGA Championship is off and running again on Saturday, and there is plenty of golf to fit in after weather forced the suspension of Round 2 midway through the action on Friday. It is expected that golfers will be able to wrap up their rounds in the morning hours with Round 3 action tentatively expected to begin around 11 a.m. ET.

Nevertheless, there is plenty on the line in those opening hours as golfers fight to remain above water and in the thick of things for the final major of 2018. With coverage beginning at 8 a.m. sharp, every one of Tiger Woods' shots in Round 2 will be available both on your TV and streaming online. Dustin Johnson has already posted his lowest 36-hole score at a major, and there have been plenty of good scores to be had this week.

Keep on scrolling for Saturday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.

All times Eastern

Rounds 2 & 3 -- Saturday, August 11

Round 2 continues: 8 a.m.

Live streams: 8 a.m. until end of round on PGA.com

Featured Group 1 (Woods/Thomas/Mcilroy): 8 a.m. on PGA.com



Featured Group 2 (Fowler/Matsuyama/Poulter): 8 a.m. on PGA.com



Featured Holes 16-18: 8 a.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 8 a.m. until end of round on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 8 a.m. until end of round on PGA.com (authentication required)

Round 3 start time: TBA (approx. 11 a.m.)

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)



Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)



Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network