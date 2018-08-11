2018 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods live, TV schedule, coverage Saturday
Here's every way you can watch the 100th PGA Championship live Saturday on TV and online
The 2018 PGA Championship is off and running again on Saturday, and there is plenty of golf to fit in after weather forced the suspension of Round 2 midway through the action on Friday. It is expected that golfers will be able to wrap up their rounds in the morning hours with Round 3 action tentatively expected to begin around 11 a.m. ET.
Nevertheless, there is plenty on the line in those opening hours as golfers fight to remain above water and in the thick of things for the final major of 2018. With coverage beginning at 8 a.m. sharp, every one of Tiger Woods' shots in Round 2 will be available both on your TV and streaming online. Dustin Johnson has already posted his lowest 36-hole score at a major, and there have been plenty of good scores to be had this week.
Keep on scrolling for Saturday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.
All times Eastern
Rounds 2 & 3 -- Saturday, August 11
Round 2 continues: 8 a.m.
Live streams: 8 a.m. until end of round on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1 (Woods/Thomas/Mcilroy): 8 a.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 2 (Fowler/Matsuyama/Poulter): 8 a.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Holes 16-18: 8 a.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage: 8 a.m. until end of round on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 8 a.m. until end of round on PGA.com (authentication required)
Round 3 start time: TBA (approx. 11 a.m.)
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)
- Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)
- Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
-
2018 PGA Championship TV, live stream
How to watch every moment of the 100th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live online
-
Nine storylines into the PGA weekend
Tiger Woods is still (kind of) in the hunt, and he's just one of several big names in cont...
-
PGA leaderboard: Play suspended in Rd. 2
We're on hold at Bellerive Country Club after rain and lightning cut Friday's action short
-
Koepka, Schwartzel shoot 63s on Friday
There are 63s flying all over the place on Thursday at Bellerive
-
Dustin Johnson off to best major start
Johnson shot a 66 on Friday at Bellerive to post a career-best 133 over the first 36 holes
-
How to watch PGA Championship Rd. 2 live
Here's every way you can watch the 100th PGA Championship live Friday on TV and online