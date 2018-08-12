2018 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods live, TV schedule, coverage Sunday
The 2018 PGA Championship will be decided on Sunday, and there's plenty of big-name golfers atop the leaderboard to keep you tuned in all day long at Bellerive Country Club. Brooks Koepka holds a 54-hole lead as he looks to win his third major, but Rickie Fowler is in the hunt looking for his first, and Tiger Woods sits just four shots back as he eyes a massive exclamation point to his return season.
With coverage continuing across two networks throughout the day, every one of Tiger Woods' shots in Round 4 will be available both on your TV and streaming online. There have been low scores all week long, and there's no reason to expect anything different on Sunday in St. Louis.
Keep on scrolling for Sunday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.
All times Eastern
Round 4 -- Sunday, August 12
Round 4 start time: 8:30 a.m.
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
Fleetwood/Kodaira at 11:02 a.m. | Woods/Woodland at 2:35 p.m.
- Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
McIlroy/Lorenzo-Vera at 11:11 a.m. | Koepka/Scott at 2:55 p.m.
- Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
2018 PGA Championship TV, live stream
How to watch every moment of the 100th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live online
