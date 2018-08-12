2018 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods live, TV schedule, coverage Sunday

The 2018 PGA Championship will be decided on Sunday, and there's plenty of big-name golfers atop the leaderboard to keep you tuned in all day long at Bellerive Country Club. Brooks Koepka holds a 54-hole lead as he looks to win his third major, but Rickie Fowler is in the hunt looking for his first, and Tiger Woods sits just four shots back as he eyes a massive exclamation point to his return season.

With coverage continuing across two networks throughout the day, every one of Tiger Woods' shots in Round 4 will be available both on your TV and streaming online. There have been low scores all week long, and there's no reason to expect anything different on Sunday in St. Louis.

Keep on scrolling for Sunday's schedule and every way you can catch the action live.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, August 12

Round 4 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Fleetwood/Kodaira at 11:02 a.m. | Woods/Woodland at 2:35 p.m.



Fleetwood/Kodaira at 11:02 a.m. | Woods/Woodland at 2:35 p.m. Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

McIlroy/Lorenzo-Vera at 11:11 a.m. | Koepka/Scott at 2:55 p.m.



McIlroy/Lorenzo-Vera at 11:11 a.m. | Koepka/Scott at 2:55 p.m. Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network