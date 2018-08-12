2018 PGA Championship odds: 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka sits at even as favorite to win

Brooks Koepka is well on his way to claiming a second major championship this season and third the last two years after taking a 54-hole lead into Sunday's action at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri.

Koepka is the oddsmakers' favorite to win the PGA Championship after his four-under 66 on Saturday, carrying a two-stroke lead into the final round over Adam Scott and a three-stroke lead over the trio of Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Gary Woodland.

Check out the updated odds to win below, via Jeff Sherman, manager of the Westgate LV SuperBook: