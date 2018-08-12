2018 PGA Championship odds: 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka sits at even as favorite to win

Koepka leads a group that includes Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas on the odds board

Brooks Koepka is well on his way to claiming a second major championship this season and third the last two years after taking a 54-hole lead into Sunday's action at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri. 

Koepka is the oddsmakers' favorite to win the PGA Championship after his four-under 66 on Saturday, carrying a two-stroke lead into the final round over Adam Scott and a three-stroke lead over the trio of Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Gary Woodland. 

Check out the updated odds to win below, via Jeff Sherman, manager of the Westgate LV SuperBook

  • Brooks Koepka: EVEN 
  • Adam Scott: 8-1 
  • Rickie Fowler: 8-1
  • Jon Rahm: 8-1 
  • Justin Thomas: 14-1
  • Jason Day: 14-1
  • Tiger Woods: 20-1 
  • Gary Woodland: 20-1 
  • Francesco Molinari: 50-1 
  • Charl Schwartzel: 50-1
  • Shane Lowry: 60-1 
  • Kevin Kisner: 80-1
  • Dustin Johnson: 80-1
  • Stewart Cink: 100-1 
  • Julian Suri: 150-1
  • Webb Simpson: 150-1 
  • Xander Schauffele: 150-1
CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson

