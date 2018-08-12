2018 PGA Championship odds: 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka sits at even as favorite to win
Koepka leads a group that includes Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas on the odds board
Brooks Koepka is well on his way to claiming a second major championship this season and third the last two years after taking a 54-hole lead into Sunday's action at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri.
Koepka is the oddsmakers' favorite to win the PGA Championship after his four-under 66 on Saturday, carrying a two-stroke lead into the final round over Adam Scott and a three-stroke lead over the trio of Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Gary Woodland.
Check out the updated odds to win below, via Jeff Sherman, manager of the Westgate LV SuperBook:
- Brooks Koepka: EVEN
- Adam Scott: 8-1
- Rickie Fowler: 8-1
- Jon Rahm: 8-1
- Justin Thomas: 14-1
- Jason Day: 14-1
- Tiger Woods: 20-1
- Gary Woodland: 20-1
- Francesco Molinari: 50-1
- Charl Schwartzel: 50-1
- Shane Lowry: 60-1
- Kevin Kisner: 80-1
- Dustin Johnson: 80-1
- Stewart Cink: 100-1
- Julian Suri: 150-1
- Webb Simpson: 150-1
- Xander Schauffele: 150-1
