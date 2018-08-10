2018 PGA Championship odds: Dustin Johnson remains the favorite while sitting three back

Dustin Johnson started the 2018 PGA Championship as the oddsmakers favorite to win, and while at the end of the first round Johnson is three strokes behind leader Gary Woodland, he remains the favorite heading into Friday's second round.

Rickie Fowler has the second-best odds after shooting a 65 on Thursday. He was dialed in from tee to green and hitting his number most of the morning. If that keeps up for 54 more holes, Fowler will be hard to beat. Fowler's clubhouse lead was only bested by Woodland's six-under 64, and the oddsmakers have moved him from 100-1 to 14-1 after he seized the 18-hole lead. Justin Rose and Jason Day also have 14-1 odds as they sit in the crowded group with DJ and others at 3-under.

Check out the updated odds for the 2018 PGA Championship below, via GolfOdds:

Dustin Johnson: 9-2



Rickie Fowler: 6-1



Jason Day: 10-1



Justin Rose: 14-1



Gary Woodland: 14-1



Jon Rahm: 20-1



Rory McIlroy: 25-1



Justin Thomas: 25-1



Brooks Koepka: 25-1



Francesco Molinari: 25-1



Zach Johnson: 25-1



Tommy Fleetwood: 30-1



Ian Poulter: 40-1



Marc Leishman: 40-1



Thomas Pieters: 40-1



Patrick Cantlay: 40-1



Tiger Woods: 50-1



