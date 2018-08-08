2018 PGA Championship odds, picks: Johnson the favorite at Bellerive, McIlroy and Spieth close

Dustin Johnson is firmly entrenched as the overall favorite for the 100th PGA Championship, the final major of 2018, following an impressive last week at Firestone Country Club. Johnson shot a 130 on the weekend at the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to climb into the top five on the leaderboard, and Bellerive Country Club should suit his game perfectly.

Johnson is joined atop the odds board by Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods. Of that group, Spieth is looking for the career grand slam, while McIlroy is going for his third PGA Championship crown. Woods is, of course, looking for his fifth; it would be his first PGA Championship title since 2009 and first major victory since 2013. Thomas is attempting to win his second in a row after taking Quail Hollow last year.

Here's a look at the odds for all the top players ahead of the 2018 PGA Championship.

Favorites

Dustin Johnson: 19/2



Rory McIlroy: 12-1



Jordan Spieth: 12-1



Justin Thomas: 16-1

Tiger Woods: 16-1



Thomas is coming off a win at Bridgestone and is pretty easily the best value here. Tiger is the worst value to me. I just don't see any path for him to win this golf tournament.

Other favorites

Justin Rose: 18-1

Rickie Fowler: 20-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 20-1

Jon Rahm: 20-1

Francesco Molinari: 22-1

Jason Day: 22-1

Day and Rahm raise an eyebrow here. So does Koepka given his propensity to play best at the biggest events in the world. I'm all the way out on Molinari winning two majors in a row.

Fringe picks

Hideki Matsuyama: 33-1

Henrik Stenson: 35-1

Patrick Reed: 35-1

Alex Noren: 40-1

Sergio Garcia: 40-1

Xander Schauffele: 45-1

Paul Casey: 45-1

Tony Finau: 45-1

Finau at 45-1 is like stealing. I don't love Garcia or Noren on this course, and I don't really like Matsuyama at all right now.

Everyone else

Bubba Watson: 50-1

Phil Mickelson: 50-1

Patrick Cantlay 50-1

Marc Leishman: 50-1

Matt Kuchar: 55-1

Adam Scott: 55-1

Branden Grace: 66-1

Webb Simpson: 66-1

I don't really love anybody in this group, but how crazy is it to see Lefty at 50-1 (!) at a major championship.

So, who will win the 2018 PGA Championship, and which long shots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to find out and see the full PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that has nailed four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend and was all over Tiger Woods' surprising run at the The Open Championship.