2018 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 1 on Thursday

The tee times and pairings for the 100th PGA Championship have been set, and boy do we have some great ones. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are the ultimate headline group, but Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose aren't far behind in terms of star power.

As far as the full field goes, there's a chance that no major group is deeper. Of the top 112 players in the world, 110 are expected to tee it up this week in St. Louis, which is an astonishing percentage.

With that many great golfers, you can expect loads of terrific coverage throughout the first two days. Here's a look at all 52 threesomes with their Thursday tee times and which hole they'll start on listed below.

All times Eastern

2018 PGA Championship tee times for Thursday (Round 1)

8:39 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

8:50 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Pat Perez

9:01 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

9:12 a.m. -- Shubhankar Sharma, Jordan Smith, Scott Piercy

9:23 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

1:42 p.m. -- Chris Wood, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar

1:53 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

2:04 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira, Marc Leishman

2:15 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

Tee No. 1

7:50 a.m. -- Michael Block, Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox

8:01 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Carig Hocknull, Alexander Bjork

8:12 a.m. -- Yusaku Miyazato, Bob Sowards, Scott Brown

8:23 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Bjorn, James Hahn

8:34 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Ben An, Shane Lowry

8:45 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin

8:56 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh

9:07 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Sullivan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:18 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith, Peter Uihlein

9:29 a.m. -- Paul Dunne, J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli

9:40 a.m. -- Charles Howell III, Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay

9:51 a.m. -- David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt

10:02 a.m. -- Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen, J.J. Spaun

1:20 p.m. -- Johan Kok, Brandon Stone, Whee Kim

1:31 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Matt Dobyns, Beau Hossler

2:26 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner

2:37 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Adrian Otaegui, Kevin Na

2:48 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Paul Casey, Zach Johnson

2:59 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Bill Haas

3:10 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger

3:21 p.m. -- Omar Uresti, Justin Harding, Andrew Landry

3:32 p.m. -- Matt Borchert, Chris Stroud, Andrew Putnam

Tee No. 10

7:55 a.m. -- Jamie Lovemark, Rich Berberian, Jr., Shugo Imahira

8:06 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Sean McCarty, Haotong Li

8:17 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

8:28 a.m. -- Davis Love III, Martin Kaymer, Rich Beem

9:34 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas

9:45 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Branden Grace, Ryan Moore

9:56 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Alexander Levy, Patton Kizzire

10:07 a.m. -- Julian Suri, Sungjae Im, Craig Bowden

1:15 p.m. -- Danny Balin, Chesson Hadley, Russell Henley

1:26 p.m. -- Marty Jertson, Like List, Kevin Chappell

1:37 p.m. -- Jaysen Hansen, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley

1:48 p.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Emiliano Grillo, Jorge Campillo

1:59 p.m. -- Ryan Fermeer, Paul Broadhurst, John Daly

2:10 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Brice Garnett, Tyrrell Hatton

2:21 p.m. -- Y.E. Yang, Jason Dufner, Shaun Micheel

2:32 p.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay

2:54 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman, Russell Knox

3:05 p.m. -- Zach J. Johnson, Michael Kim, Seungsu Han

3:16 p.m. -- Brian Smock, Anirban Lahiri, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

3:27 p.m. -- Ben Kern, Chris Kirk, Ryuko Tokimatsu