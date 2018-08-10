2018 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 2 on Friday

After a fun, crowded first round at the 2018 PGA Championship, Gary Woodland (-6) leads followed closely by Rickie Fowler (-5). Woodland will get started first on Friday as he goes early in the morning wave, while Fowler will wait until the afternoon to play. Even though those two are battling for the lead after 18 holes of play at Bellerive, they won't be the main event in Round 2. That will be the Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy-Justin Thomas trio that shot a collective 1-under 209 on Thursday.

"Thursday morning, it was pretty cool to be out there 8:30 in the morning and have an atmosphere like that," said McIlroy on Thursday. "J.T. and I were saying it's going to get a little crazy tomorrow afternoon. So we're looking forward to that."

The craziness begins in the early morning as everyone in the field makes an attempt to jump up the leaderboard heading into the weekend in St. Louis. Here's a look at all the Friday tee times for the 100th PGA Championship.

All times Eastern

2018 PGA Championship tee times for Friday (Round 2)

8:28 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

8:39 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira, Marc Leishman

8:50 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

9:12 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

2:04 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

2:26 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

2:48 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

Tee No. 1

1:20 p.m. -- Jamie Lovemark, Rich Berberian, Jr., Shugo Imahira

1:31 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Sean McCarty, Haotong Li

1:42 p.m. -- Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

1:53 p.m. -- Davis Love III, Martin Kaymer, Rich Beem

2:04 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

2:15 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Pat Perez

2:26 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

2:37 p.m. -- Shubhankar Sharma, Jordan Smith, Scott Piercy

2:48 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

2:59 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas

3:10 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Branden Grace, Ryan Moore

3:21 p.m. -- Ross Fisher, Alexander Levy, Patton Kizzire

3:32 p.m. -- Julian Suri, Sungjae Im, Craig Bowden

7:50 a.m. -- Danny Balin, Chesson Hadley, Russell Henley

8:01 a.m. -- Marty Jertson, Like List, Kevin Chappell

8:12 a.m. -- Jaysen Hansen, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley

8:23 a.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Emiliano Grillo, Jorge Campillo

8:34 a.m. -- Ryan Fermeer, Paul Broadhurst, John Daly

8:45 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Brice Garnett, Tyrrell Hatton

8:56 a.m. -- Y.E. Yang, Jason Dufner, Shaun Micheel

9:07 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay

9:18 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Adrian Otaegui, Kevin Na

9:29 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman, Russell Knox

9:40 a.m. -- Zach J. Johnson, Michael Kim, Seungsu Han

9:51 a.m. -- Brian Smock, Anirban Lahiri, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

10:02 a.m. -- Ben Kern, Chris Kirk, Ryuko Tokimatsu

Tee No. 10

7:55 a.m. -- Johan Kok, Brandon Stone, Whee Kim

8:06 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Matt Dobyns, Beau Hossler

8:17 a.m. -- Chris Wood, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar

8:28 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

8:39 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira, Marc Leishman

8:50 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

9:01 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner

9:12 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

9:23 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Paul Casey, Zach Johnson

9:34 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Bill Haas

9:45 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger

9:56 a.m. -- Omar Uresti, Justin Harding, Andrew Landry

10:07 a.m. -- Matt Borchert, Chris Stroud, Andrew Putnam

1:15 p.m. -- Michael Block, Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox

1:26 p.m. -- Austin Cook, Carig Hocknull, Alexander Bjork

1:37 p.m. -- Yusaku Miyazato, Bob Sowards, Scott Brown

1:48 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Bjorn, James Hahn

1:59 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Ben An, Shane Lowry

2:10 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin

2:21 p.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh

2:32 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Sullivan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:43 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith, Peter Uihlein

2:54 p.m. -- Paul Dunne, J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli

3:05 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay

3:16 p.m. -- David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt

3:27 p.m. -- Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen, J.J. Spaun