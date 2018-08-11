2018 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 3 on Saturday

Suspended play on Friday meant that nearly half of the field was out on the course early in the morning to finish their second round. When the cut line was finalized at even par and the field was narrowed to 80 players, the challenge now is get the entire third round in before sunset on Saturday evening.

In order to do so, the third round will be played groups of three instead of two, going off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tee. The leaders will still be going off in the later tee times, all off the No. 1 tee, with the final group being a trio of Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner and two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka at 2:38 p.m. ET.

Tiger Woods will tee off at 1:21 p.m. ET with Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink. Rickie Fowler is the next to last group to go off No. 1 with Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel.

All times Eastern

2018 PGA Championship tee times for Saturday (Round 3)

Tee No. 1

12:15 p.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Andrew Landry, Chris Kirk



12:26 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Berger



12:37 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher, J.J. Spaun



12:48 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley



12:59 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama



1:10 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam



1:21 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Stewart Cink



1:32 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson



1:43 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Jason Day, Julian Suri



1:54 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm



2:05 p.m. -- Pat Perez, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott



2:16 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Brandon Stone



2:27 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel



2:38 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka



Tee No. 10