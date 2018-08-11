2018 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 3 on Saturday
Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka will tee off No. 1 on Saturday
Suspended play on Friday meant that nearly half of the field was out on the course early in the morning to finish their second round. When the cut line was finalized at even par and the field was narrowed to 80 players, the challenge now is get the entire third round in before sunset on Saturday evening.
In order to do so, the third round will be played groups of three instead of two, going off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tee. The leaders will still be going off in the later tee times, all off the No. 1 tee, with the final group being a trio of Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner and two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka at 2:38 p.m. ET.
Tiger Woods will tee off at 1:21 p.m. ET with Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink. Rickie Fowler is the next to last group to go off No. 1 with Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel.
All times Eastern
2018 PGA Championship tee times for Saturday (Round 3)
Tee No. 1
- 12:15 p.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Andrew Landry, Chris Kirk
- 12:26 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Berger
- 12:37 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher, J.J. Spaun
- 12:48 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley
- 12:59 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:10 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam
- 1:21 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Stewart Cink
- 1:32 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
- 1:43 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Jason Day, Julian Suri
- 1:54 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
- 2:05 p.m. -- Pat Perez, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott
- 2:16 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Brandon Stone
- 2:27 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel
- 2:38 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka
Tee No. 10
- 12:20 p.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 12:31 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Ollie Schniederjans, Sungjae Im
- 12:42 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira
- 12:53 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, Kevin Na
- 1:04 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Russell Knox, Joaquin Niemann
- 1:15 p.m. -- Chris Stroud, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker
- 1:26 p.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Ryan Moore, Kevin Chappell
- 1:37 p.m. -- Nick Watney, Ted Potter Jr., Adrian Otaegui
- 1:48 p.m. -- Seungsu Han, Ben Kern, Scott Brown
- 1:59 p.m. -- Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Martin Kaymer
- 2:10 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Brian Harman, Vijay Singh
- 2:21 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Jhonattan Vegas
- 2:32 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Brian Gay
