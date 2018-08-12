2018 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 4 on Sunday
Sunday should be thrilling at Bellerive Country Club with tons of stars atop the leaderboard
The final major of the 2018 golf season just so happens to be the 100th PGA Championship, and what better way to celebrate such a special anniversary than with an absolutely loaded leaderboard featuring many of the biggest stars in the sport?
Brooks Koepka (-12) will open the round two shots clear of the field, but Adam Scott (-10), Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Gary Woodland (-9) are right on his heels. In total, there's 10 golfers within four shots of Koepka as Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Stewart Cink and Charl Schwartzel all sit T6 at 8 under.
After playing in split threesomes on Saturday, normal pairings return for Sunday's final round. The action picks up bright and early, but those truly in contention will take the course around 1 p.m. ET. Check out all the times below.
All times Eastern
2018 PGA Championship tee times for Sunday (Round 4)
Tee No. 1
- 8:29 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Brian Gay
- 8:38 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Scott Brown
- 8:47 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Charles Howell III
- 8:56 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Brian Harman
- 9:05 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Marc Leishman
- 9:14 a.m.: Nick Watney, Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:23 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Chappell
- 9:32 a.m.: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:41 a.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Ross Fisher
- 9:50 a.m.: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
- 9:59 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Adrian Otaegui
- 10:08 a.m.: Sungjae Im, J.J. Spaun
- 10:17 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter Jr.
- 10:26 a.m.: Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker
- 10:35 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Russell Knox
- 10:53 a.m.: Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley
- 11:02 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira
- 11:11 a.m.: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Rory McIlroy
- 11:20 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Dylan Frittelli
- 11:29 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Ben Kern (club pro)
- 11:38 a.m.: Kevin Na, Ryan Moore
- 11:47 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:56 a.m.: Seungsu Han, Andrew Landry
- 12:05 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak
- 12:15 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie
- 12:25 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Branden Grace
- 12:35 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Chris Kirk
- 12:45 p.m.: Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:55 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:05 p.m.: Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter
- 1:15 p.m.: Thomas Pieters, Brandon Stone
- 1:25 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Pat Perez
- 1:45 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele
- 1:55 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Kevin Kisner
- 2:05 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Julian Suri
- 2:15 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry
- 2:25 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Jason Day
- 2:35 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods
- 2:45 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
- 2:55 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
-
Tiger Woods goes low twice at Bellerive
Big Cat put an electric current into the 2018 PGA Championship on Saturday afternoon
-
PGA Championship breakdown from Saturday
Brooks Koepka is making waves at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis
-
Golfer drains an ace, tosses ball
Wallace aced the 232 yard par-3 16th hole then tossed his ball into the crowd
-
2018 PGA Championship TV, live stream
How to watch every moment of the 100th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live online
-
Watch PGA Championship live Saturday
Here's every way you can watch the 100th PGA Championship live Saturday on TV and online
-
2018 Round 3 PGA Championship tee times
Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka will tee off No. 1 on Saturda...