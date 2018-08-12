2018 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 4 on Sunday

The final major of the 2018 golf season just so happens to be the 100th PGA Championship, and what better way to celebrate such a special anniversary than with an absolutely loaded leaderboard featuring many of the biggest stars in the sport?

Brooks Koepka (-12) will open the round two shots clear of the field, but Adam Scott (-10), Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Gary Woodland (-9) are right on his heels. In total, there's 10 golfers within four shots of Koepka as Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Stewart Cink and Charl Schwartzel all sit T6 at 8 under.

After playing in split threesomes on Saturday, normal pairings return for Sunday's final round. The action picks up bright and early, but those truly in contention will take the course around 1 p.m. ET. Check out all the times below.

All times Eastern

2018 PGA Championship tee times for Sunday (Round 4)

Tee No. 1