2018 PGA Championship TV coverage, channel, schedule, live stream, watch online, golf times
How to watch every moment of the 100th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live online
The PGA Championship is being contested with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line for the 100th time in its history this week, but while there were come hiccups on Friday, we are back rolling again on Saturday with Round 3 action at Bellerive Country Club.
The 2018 edition of the major emanates from St. Louis with an absolutely loaded field featuring the world's best golfers. For those who are more casual fans, yes, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy are all still competing. But it is favorite Dustin Johnson standing as the big name near the top of the leaderboard early.
Strap in for complete coverage of the PGA Championship this week from both CBS Sports and TNT. What you'll catch is a fun course that should produce low scores and plenty of exciting action over the course of the week. Jordan Spieth is going for his career slam, while Justin Thomas is looking to continue his tremendous season by picking up his second-straight event victory.
Bellerive Country Club brings with it a tremendous atmosphere that should favor big hitters and those successful in cleaning up around the green. That will make for great fun for those of us watching throughout the week.
Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship golf as possible over the next few days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament with live streaming options available on Saturday and Sunday.
All times Eastern
Round 3 -- Saturday, August 11
Round 3 start time: 12:15 p.m.
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
Wallace/Spieth/Putnam at 1:10 p.m. | Woodland/Kisner/Koepka at 2:38 p.m.
- Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
Woods/Simpson/Clark at 1:21 p.m. | Fowler/Johnson/Schwartzel at 2:27 p.m.
- Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 -- Sunday, August 12
Round 4 start time: TBA
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)
- Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)
- Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
-
Watch PGA Championship live Saturday
Here's every way you can watch the 100th PGA Championship live Saturday on TV and online
-
2018 Round 3 PGA Championship tee times
Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka will tee off No. 1 on Saturda...
-
Tiger Woods makes a move in Round 2
Big Cat played really well on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning and is back in the tou...
-
2018 PGA: Phil, Patrick Reed miss cut
Lefty battled on Saturday morning to make the cut but is headed home after a 71
-
WATCH: Rory hole out energizes crowd
McIlroy needed a spark with his early Saturday finish to the second round
-
PGA Championship leaderboard, Rd. 2-3
Live PGA Tour leaderboard updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Bellerive on Satur...