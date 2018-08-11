2018 PGA Championship TV coverage, channel, schedule, live stream, watch online, golf times

The PGA Championship is being contested with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line for the 100th time in its history this week, but while there were come hiccups on Friday, we are back rolling again on Saturday with Round 3 action at Bellerive Country Club.

The 2018 edition of the major emanates from St. Louis with an absolutely loaded field featuring the world's best golfers. For those who are more casual fans, yes, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy are all still competing. But it is favorite Dustin Johnson standing as the big name near the top of the leaderboard early.

Strap in for complete coverage of the PGA Championship this week from both CBS Sports and TNT. What you'll catch is a fun course that should produce low scores and plenty of exciting action over the course of the week. Jordan Spieth is going for his career slam, while Justin Thomas is looking to continue his tremendous season by picking up his second-straight event victory.

Bellerive Country Club brings with it a tremendous atmosphere that should favor big hitters and those successful in cleaning up around the green. That will make for great fun for those of us watching throughout the week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship golf as possible over the next few days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament with live streaming options available on Saturday and Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, August 11



Round 3 start time: 12:15 p.m.

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Wallace/Spieth/Putnam at 1:10 p.m. | Woodland/Kisner/Koepka at 2:38 p.m.



Woods/Simpson/Clark at 1:21 p.m. | Fowler/Johnson/Schwartzel at 2:27 p.m.



TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, August 12

Round 4 start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)



Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)



Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network