2018 PGA Championship TV coverage, schedule, channel, live stream, watch online, golf times

For the 100th time in history, the PGA Championship is being contested with the Wanamaker on the line and set to go to the victory.

But it will be the last time -- at least in the foreseeable future -- that the PGA Championship will stand as the fourth and final major of the golf season. The 2018 edition of the major emanates from St. Louis with an absolutely loaded field featuring the world's best golfers. For those who are more casual fans, yes, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy are all competing this week.

Strap in for complete coverage of the PGA Championship this week from both CBS Sports and TNT. What you'll catch is a fun course that should produce low scores and plenty of exciting action over the course of the week. Jordan Spieth will be going for his career slam, while Justin Thomas is looking to continue his tremendous season by picking up his second-straight event victory.

Bellerive Country Club brings with it a tremendous atmosphere that should favor big hitters and those successful in cleaning up around the green. That will make for great fun for those of us watching throughout the week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship golf as possible over the next few days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament with live streaming options available on Saturday and Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, August 9

Round 1 start time: 7:50 a.m.

PGA Championship On the Range: 12-1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Preview Show: 2-3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (Molinari/Reed/Koepka)



Featured Group 2: 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (Spieth/Rose/Rahm)



Featured Holes 16-18: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS

Round 2 -- Friday, August 10



Round 2 start time: 7:50 a.m.

PGA Championship On the Range: 12-1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Preview Show: 2-3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)



Featured Group 2: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)



Featured Holes 16-18: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS

Round 3 -- Saturday, August 11

Round 3 start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)



Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)



Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, August 12

Round 4 start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)



Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)



Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network