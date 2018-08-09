2018 PGA Championship TV coverage, schedule, channel, live stream, watch online, golf times
How to watch every single moment of the 100th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live online
For the 100th time in history, the PGA Championship is being contested with the Wanamaker on the line and set to go to the victory.
But it will be the last time -- at least in the foreseeable future -- that the PGA Championship will stand as the fourth and final major of the golf season. The 2018 edition of the major emanates from St. Louis with an absolutely loaded field featuring the world's best golfers. For those who are more casual fans, yes, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy are all competing this week.
Strap in for complete coverage of the PGA Championship this week from both CBS Sports and TNT. What you'll catch is a fun course that should produce low scores and plenty of exciting action over the course of the week. Jordan Spieth will be going for his career slam, while Justin Thomas is looking to continue his tremendous season by picking up his second-straight event victory.
Bellerive Country Club brings with it a tremendous atmosphere that should favor big hitters and those successful in cleaning up around the green. That will make for great fun for those of us watching throughout the week.
Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship golf as possible over the next few days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament with live streaming options available on Saturday and Sunday.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, August 9
Round 1 start time: 7:50 a.m.
PGA Championship On the Range: 12-1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Preview Show: 2-3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (Molinari/Reed/Koepka)
- Featured Group 2: 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (Spieth/Rose/Rahm)
- Featured Holes 16-18: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS
Round 2 -- Friday, August 10
Round 2 start time: 7:50 a.m.
PGA Championship On the Range: 12-1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Preview Show: 2-3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)
- Featured Group 2: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)
- Featured Holes 16-18: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 2-8 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS
Round 3 -- Saturday, August 11
Round 3 start time: TBA
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)
- Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)
- Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 -- Sunday, August 12
Round 4 start time: TBA
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)
- Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com (groups TBA)
- Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
