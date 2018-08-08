2018 PGA Championship: Weather forecast for Bellerive mostly hot with chance of storms

The weather has already played big a factor in the conditions for the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri, well before the start of Thursday's first round.

The St. Louis area had the hottest May on record earlier this summer, and the high temperatures along with high humidity expected for this week's PGA Championship have limited the event organizers' ability to turn up the speed on the greens.

Notice in locker room at PGA. Not sure how fast they can make them. Have been told there is no root structure under the greens. pic.twitter.com/2fy27HOZUB — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) August 7, 2018

As for the tournament forecast, there best chance of thunderstorms seems to be in the afternoon on Friday and Saturday. It'll be hot on Thursday, and pleasant on Sunday as the champion is crowned for the final major of the season.

2018 PGA Championship Weather Report

(via Weather.com)

Thursday

High: 94, Low: 69

Sunny, winds light and variable

Friday

High: 94, Low: 69

Sunny, winds 5-10 mph, chance of early evening thunderstorms

Saturday

High: 88, Low: 68

Generally sunny, winds 5-10 mph, stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible.

Sunday

High: 87, Low: 66

Mostly sunny, stray shower or thunderstorm possible, winds 5-10 mph