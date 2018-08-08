2018 PGA Championship: Weather forecast for Bellerive mostly hot with chance of storms
Slow greens are expected thanks to the heat wave in the Midwest
The weather has already played big a factor in the conditions for the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri, well before the start of Thursday's first round.
The St. Louis area had the hottest May on record earlier this summer, and the high temperatures along with high humidity expected for this week's PGA Championship have limited the event organizers' ability to turn up the speed on the greens.
As for the tournament forecast, there best chance of thunderstorms seems to be in the afternoon on Friday and Saturday. It'll be hot on Thursday, and pleasant on Sunday as the champion is crowned for the final major of the season.
2018 PGA Championship Weather Report
(via Weather.com)
Thursday
High: 94, Low: 69
Sunny, winds light and variable
Friday
High: 94, Low: 69
Sunny, winds 5-10 mph, chance of early evening thunderstorms
Saturday
High: 88, Low: 68
Generally sunny, winds 5-10 mph, stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible.
Sunday
High: 87, Low: 66
Mostly sunny, stray shower or thunderstorm possible, winds 5-10 mph
