2018 Phoenix Open: Defending champ Hideki Matsuyama withdraws with injury

After winning the last two Waste Management Phoenix Opens, defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the 2018 event with a left wrist injury. Matsuyama had not teed off in Round 2 (he was scheduled to do so in the afternoon), and at 2 under was T44 at the time he pulled out.

Matsuyama has owned this tournament in recent years. In addition to those two wins, he has two other top-five finishes in his last four appearances at TPC Scottsdale.

The WD is a bit of a surprise as there hasn't been much chatter about the defending champion dealing with any sort of injury, although Matsuyama's wrist and thumb were taped up during Round 1 when he shot a 69.

Matsuyama was trying to join Arnold Palmer as the only players to win this event three consecutive times.

"What it would mean to me to join him as a three-time consecutive winner? It would be a dream come true," Matsuyama said before the tournament began. "Just unbelievable. It would show me that the work I put in has paid off."

Since 1980, only two players not named Tiger Woods have won an event three or more times in a row.