2018 Phoenix Open: Defending champ Hideki Matsuyama withdraws with injury

The three-peat will not happen this year for Matsuyama at TPC Scottsdale

After winning the last two Waste Management Phoenix Opens, defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the 2018 event with a left wrist injury. Matsuyama had not teed off in Round 2 (he was scheduled to do so in the afternoon), and at 2 under was T44 at the time he pulled out.

Matsuyama has owned this tournament in recent years. In addition to those two wins, he has two other top-five finishes in his last four appearances at TPC Scottsdale.

The WD is a bit of a surprise as there hasn't been much chatter about the defending champion dealing with any sort of injury, although Matsuyama's wrist and thumb were taped up during Round 1 when he shot a 69.

Matsuyama was trying to join Arnold Palmer as the only players to win this event three consecutive times.

"What it would mean to me to join him as a three-time consecutive winner? It would be a dream come true," Matsuyama said before the tournament began. "Just unbelievable. It would show me that the work I put in has paid off."

Since 1980, only two players not named Tiger Woods have won an event three or more times in a row.

