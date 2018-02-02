2018 Phoenix Open: Defending champ Hideki Matsuyama withdraws with injury
The three-peat will not happen this year for Matsuyama at TPC Scottsdale
After winning the last two Waste Management Phoenix Opens, defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the 2018 event with a left wrist injury. Matsuyama had not teed off in Round 2 (he was scheduled to do so in the afternoon), and at 2 under was T44 at the time he pulled out.
Matsuyama has owned this tournament in recent years. In addition to those two wins, he has two other top-five finishes in his last four appearances at TPC Scottsdale.
The WD is a bit of a surprise as there hasn't been much chatter about the defending champion dealing with any sort of injury, although Matsuyama's wrist and thumb were taped up during Round 1 when he shot a 69.
Matsuyama was trying to join Arnold Palmer as the only players to win this event three consecutive times.
"What it would mean to me to join him as a three-time consecutive winner? It would be a dream come true," Matsuyama said before the tournament began. "Just unbelievable. It would show me that the work I put in has paid off."
Since 1980, only two players not named Tiger Woods have won an event three or more times in a row.
-
Palmer tosses beer money to fans on 16
Palmer is making sure more shenanigans on the wackiest hole in golf are taking place on Fr...
-
Fowler honors 7-year-old in Phoenix
This is a pretty great gesture by one of the best on the PGA Tour
-
Fowler near lead at the Phoenix Open
Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are also cruising along at the most fun party in golf
-
2018 PGA Merchandise Show updates
Stick with CBS Sports throughout the week for the latest from the PGA Merchandise Show
-
Three lessons learned from PGA Show
The PGA Merchandise Show is golf's annual circus, and that's not such a bad thing
-
Streaker dances at Phoenix Open
You're not going to believe this, but alcohol was involved!
Add a Comment