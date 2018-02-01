2018 Phoenix Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time
Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas make up an elite field in Phoenix
Due to how man stars and superstars there are on the PGA Tour these days, nearly every week has become must-watch TV. The Waste Management Phoenix Open is not traditionally considered an upper-echelon Tour event, and yet the field this week is absolutely loaded.
Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm will all be in attendance, and any of them could grab their first victory of the calendar year (or in Rahm's case, his second). Throw in the absurdity of the 16th hole and the general mayhem of these crowds, and we get yet another week of great golf at the highest level.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 9:15 a.m.
Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early live TV coverage: 2-3:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early live TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
McIlroy gets his name spelled wrong too
Professional golfers are people, too
-
Waste Management Phoenix Open odds 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Phoenix Open 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
Early returns on golf in 2018
Rory is saying the right things so far this year, but Rickie Fowler's iron play leaves a lot...
-
LPGA golfer walks back on Trump comments
Suzann Pettersen, a close friend of the president, is now saying that her words were misre...
-
PGA DFS: Best Phoenix Open lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Spieth the pick at Phoenix Open
This week's tournament is going to rock with big names and monster crowds