2018 Phoenix Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time

Due to how man stars and superstars there are on the PGA Tour these days, nearly every week has become must-watch TV. The Waste Management Phoenix Open is not traditionally considered an upper-echelon Tour event, and yet the field this week is absolutely loaded.

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm will all be in attendance, and any of them could grab their first victory of the calendar year (or in Rahm's case, his second). Throw in the absurdity of the 16th hole and the general mayhem of these crowds, and we get yet another week of great golf at the highest level.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:15 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free!) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early live TV coverage: 2-3:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early live TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio