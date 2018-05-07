2018 Players Championship odds: Day, Thomas, Spieth, McIlroy all co-favorites in Florida

The Players Championship might feature the toughest field in golf, and that is reflected this week in the odds to win this tournament. Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are co-favorites for the biggest non-major of the year at 14-1 heading into Thursday's Round 1.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler slot in just behind that foursome followed by the rest of the field. Tiger Woods, if you're wondering (and I know you are), is 35-1 to win on a course where he has two victories (2001 and 2013). Phil Mickelson is 33-1.

Here's a look at all the numbers.

The favorites

Rory McIlroy: 14-1



Jason Day: 14-1



Jordan Spieth: 14-1



Justin Thomas: 14-1



Dustin Johnson: 16-1



I'm not sure Spieth belongs in this class. Not because he's not a great player (he clearly is), but he's had his share of struggles on this course in recent years. After a top-five finish in 2014, Spieth has missed three straight cuts as he enters the "what's wrong with Jordan Spieth?" time of year. This is not a good number for him.

The sort-of favorites

Rickie Fowler: 20-1



Jon Rahm: 22-1



Justin Rose: 28-1



Henrik Stenson: 28-1



Paul Casey: 28-1

Sergio Garcia: 28-1



This is basically just the European Ryder Cup team ... and Fowler. Speaking of the orange-wearing American, I love him at that 20-1 number. He finished second at the Masters and was contending at the Wells Fargo Championship until he was upended late on Saturday with an inexplicable four-putt double from just over 20 feet. Still, with a win on this course and a game headed in the right direction, he's worth the price you'll pay for him.

The fringe favorites

Patrick Reed: 33-1



Phil Mickelson: 33-1



Hideki Matsuyama: 33-1



Tiger Woods: 35-1



Tommy Fleetwood: 40-1



I love this group. I don't necessarily think your winner is going to come out of this group, but all of these golfers are unique players who double as fascinating sociological studies. Also, Reed has been great so far this year, even when you step outside the Masters win.

So...it feels like we're not talking enough about Patrick Reed, who went 67-69 this weekend and hasn't skipped a beat since slipping into that green jacket. Results since March:



T-2

T-7

T-9

Win

T-7

8th — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) May 6, 2018

The darkhorses

Alex Noren: 50-1



Bryson DeChambeau: 50-1



Kevin Kisner: 50-1



Bubba Watson: 50-1



Daniel Berger: 50-1



Marc Leishman: 50-1



Brooks Koepka: 60-1



I like a couple of guys just beyond this list a little better (Matt Kuchar and Ian Poulter are both 66-1), but this is a pretty interesting list. DeChambeau has been lights out so far this season, and any time you can get a reigning major champion (Koepka) over 50-1, you have to take a flier, right?

.@b_dechambeau quietly up to 12th in U.S. Ryder Cup standings. Now has four top-5 finishes since February, including three in his last four starts: 2nd API, T-3 RBC, 4th Wells Fargo. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) May 7, 2018

No matter who you take here, it's important to remember the magnitude of this tournament. For all intents and purposes, it plays like a major championship. With all 50 of the top 50 players in the world in the field, you almost always get a massive champion. This year should be no different.

"Obviously The Players is such a huge event," said Wells Fargo Championship winner Day. "It feels like a major to me, and I'm sure it feels like a major to most guys."