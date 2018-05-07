2018 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Round 1 starts for Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson
The groups at TPC Sawgrass this week are loaded
The PGA Tour is pulling no punches. In their premiere event of the golf season, it has grouped Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler together as well as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. Two monster groups that should get everyone's attention come Thursday and Friday.
"I love it," said Mickelson on Sunday. "I love the chance ... we don't get it very often. Rickie's a great complement to the group and we're going to have a lot of fun."
The PGA Tour didn't stop there, though. They put several other past champions and big time players together, including a Bubba Watson-Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka group that averages a collective 927 yards off the tee. So that should be enjoyable to watch. Past champs (and major winners) Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day are all together, too.
Here's a look at the biggest groups along with their tee times.
All times Eastern -- Round 1 | Round 2
Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka -- 8:05 a.m. | 1:30 p.m.
Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer -- 8:16 a.m. | 1:41 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth -- 8:27 a.m. | 1:52 p.m.
Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama -- 1:30 p.m. | 8:05 a.m
Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia -- 1:41 p.m. | 8:16 a.m
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler -- 1:52 p.m. | 8:27 a.m
2018 Players Championship odds, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Masters 10,000 times and came up with surprising picks
Four-way split for Players favorite
There's a four-way tie at the top of the food chain at TPC Sawgrass
LeBron game-winner inspires Jason Day
From one Ohio resident to another, Day and LeBron had big weeks
Tiger, Rory and nine stories for Players
The biggest non-major of the year gets going later on this week, and it should be a great...
Tiger stumbles to 74 at Quail Hollow
It was not an encouraging ending for Tiger Woods in Round 4 at Quail Hollow
Jason Day wins Wells Fargo, second of 18
The 17th hole at Quail Hollow once again determines our champion at the Wells Fargo Champi...