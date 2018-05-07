2018 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Round 1 starts for Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

The PGA Tour is pulling no punches. In their premiere event of the golf season, it has grouped Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler together as well as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. Two monster groups that should get everyone's attention come Thursday and Friday.

"I love it," said Mickelson on Sunday. "I love the chance ... we don't get it very often. Rickie's a great complement to the group and we're going to have a lot of fun."

The PGA Tour didn't stop there, though. They put several other past champions and big time players together, including a Bubba Watson-Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka group that averages a collective 927 yards off the tee. So that should be enjoyable to watch. Past champs (and major winners) Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day are all together, too.

Here's a look at the biggest groups along with their tee times.

All times Eastern -- Round 1 | Round 2

Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka -- 8:05 a.m. | 1:30 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer -- 8:16 a.m. | 1:41 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth -- 8:27 a.m. | 1:52 p.m.

Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama -- 1:30 p.m. | 8:05 a.m

Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia -- 1:41 p.m. | 8:16 a.m

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler -- 1:52 p.m. | 8:27 a.m