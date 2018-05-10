2018 Players Championship: Tiger Woods drains his first-ever eagle at No. 9
Tiger Woods eagled the par-5 9th hole for the first time in his career at The Players
Tiger Woods finished his first nine holes at the 2018 Players Championship with his best score of the day to that point, dropping a long 20-foot putt on No. 9 for an eagle to get back to even par.
According to the Golf Channel broadcast, it was Woods' first-ever eagle on the par-5 ninth hole at TPC Sawgrass.
Woods hit only two of his first seven fairways on Thursday, so knocking his second shot to 20 feet and burying the eagle putt provided a boost in his day. He bogeyed No. 3 and No. 5, failing to set himself up for many scoring opportunities despite hitting most of his greens.
-
Mickelson wears dress shirt at Players
Lefty is rocking a heat-catcher at TPC Sawgrass
-
How to watch 2018 Players Championship
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Players Championship live this week
-
Woods, Phil, Fowler headline Players
The groups at TPC Sawgrass this week are absolutely loaded
-
The Players leaderboard: Round 1 live
Live scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 2018 Players Championship at TPC...
-
The Players: Expert picks, predictions
We're going to have a new No. 1 in the world come Sunday evening
-
Nine who can win Players Championship
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas or ... Bryson DeChambeau (?) are among the contenders