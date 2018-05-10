2018 Players Championship: Tiger Woods drains his first-ever eagle at No. 9

Tiger Woods finished his first nine holes at the 2018 Players Championship with his best score of the day to that point, dropping a long 20-foot putt on No. 9 for an eagle to get back to even par.

THE BIG BIRD!



Tiger gets back to even par with an eagle at No. 9.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/eRLXXfBSkU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 10, 2018

According to the Golf Channel broadcast, it was Woods' first-ever eagle on the par-5 ninth hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods hit only two of his first seven fairways on Thursday, so knocking his second shot to 20 feet and burying the eagle putt provided a boost in his day. He bogeyed No. 3 and No. 5, failing to set himself up for many scoring opportunities despite hitting most of his greens.