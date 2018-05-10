2018 Players Championship: Tiger Woods drains his first-ever eagle at No. 9

Tiger Woods eagled the par-5 9th hole for the first time in his career at The Players

Tiger Woods finished his first nine holes at the 2018 Players Championship with his best score of the day to that point, dropping a long 20-foot putt on No. 9 for an eagle to get back to even par. 

According to the Golf Channel broadcast, it was Woods' first-ever eagle on the par-5 ninth hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods hit only two of his first seven fairways on Thursday, so knocking his second shot to 20 feet and burying the eagle putt provided a boost in his day. He bogeyed No. 3 and No. 5, failing to set himself up for many scoring opportunities despite hitting most of his greens.  

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

