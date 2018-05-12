2018 Players Championship, Tiger Woods tee time: When golfers start on Saturday

Webb Simpson is running away with the 2018 Players Championship through two rounds. His 15-under 129 score ties the tournament record through 36 holes and puts him in prime position for what would be the second biggest victory of his career.

His chasers are big names, though, and this is a bear of a tournament to try and close out. Patrick Cantlay (-10) and Charl Schwartzel (-10) are the closest to Simpson, but Alex Noren (-9), Jason Day (-8), Xander Schauffele (-8), Sergio Garcia (-7) and Dustin Johnson (-7) all lurk.

Tiger Woods, who barely made the cut at 1 under, is much further back. He's joined by Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas among those who will tee off early on Saturday morning. They have no real chance at winning, but it will be fun to see some of the best in the game empty the tank trying to shoot a couple of rounds in the low 60s.

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Saturday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Saturday's third round. For a full list of Players Championship tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth -- 8:20 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Tiger Woods -- 9 a.m.

Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood -- 11:30 a.m.

Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott -- 1:30 p.m.

Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau -- 1:40 p.m.

Alex Noren, Jason Day -- 2:10 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Danny Lee -- 2:30 p.m.

Webb Simpson (leader), Charl Schwartzel -- 2:40 p.m.