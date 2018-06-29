2018 Quicken Loans National leaderboard: Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods in the mix after Round 2

Beau Hossler co-leads the 2018 Quicken Loans National after 36 holes following a 65-66 start. The former Texas Longhorn star sits at 9 under after two rounds, and is tied with Ryan Armour and Brian Gay. That trio leads leads Francesco Molinari and Billy Horschel, both of whom are at 8 under.

Gay and Armour are both solid journeyman-type players. Hossler is the recent phenom looking to break through for the first time in his PGA Tour career. He has been stunningly good throughout his first full year in the 22 tournaments he's played, but he hasn't yet been able to close one of them out. You can probably attribute that fact to his scoring average on Saturday (86th on the PGA Tour) and on Sunday (159th).

Hossler has been brilliant on the greens so far this week (No. 2 in the field in strokes gained putting) and hasn't made many mistakes (just three bogeys on the week). He certainly has the talent and pedigree to win on the PGA Tour, but he'll have to reverse that weekend trend to nab his first victory on the PGA Tour this weekend at TPC Potomac.

.@beauhossler (-9) leads at @QLNational.



Most rounds inside top-10 this season on #PGATour



Beau Hossler - 29 (including today)

Dustin Johnson - 28

Brian Harman - 28 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) June 29, 2018

"I'll just keep doing what I'm doing," he told reporters. "I feel good. I mean, the course is scoreable. I doubt that 9 under will be leading. Like I said, the course is in perfect shape so you could get it rolling with the putter, and with how hot it is, it's not playing particularly long. I would expect to be in contention heading [into the weekend] and I look forward to it."

Hossler will be chased up close by several great players, but most notable is who's chasing him from a little further back. Tiger Woods (-5 and T12) and Rickie Fowler (-4 and T21) trail by four and five respectively, and -- along with Marc Leishman (-6 and T7) -- represent the creme de la creme behind Hossler.

After a Thursday in which neither broke par, Woods and Fowler charged hard on Friday morning as Woods got in the house with a 5-under 65 and Fowler did so with a 4-under 66. Both should have a good shot at their first wins of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season this weekend, and are at the top of the class where Hossler is not. Woods leads the PGA Tour in Round 3 scoring average, and Fowler ranks No. 31. Saturday should get a little crazy if either of those two make a run.

The duo combined for 11 birdies and just two bogeys on the day (both from Woods), and they lit up a Washington D.C.-area crowd experiencing its final iteration of this event before it moves to Detroit in 2019.

Fowler and Woods will both get about 24 hours of rest before they tee off on Saturday afternoon in Round 3. The question for them now is not whether they'll be in the mix -- they will -- but rather how quickly both can get out of the gate as morning turns to afternoon on Day 3 at the Quicken Loans.

Other interesting names within striking distance include Joaquin Niemann (-5) and Chesson Hadley (-5). Niemann is especially fascinating to me as the 19-year-old recently secured temporary status on the Tour and could become the first teenager to win a tournament since Jordan Spieth did it in 2013.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights -- particularly while Woods was on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.