2018 Quicken Loans National leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live PGA Tour coverage Friday
Live leaderboard scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the Quicken Loans National
Tiger Woods got off to a rough start to open the 2018 Quicken Loans National, but he saved his first round to enter Friday at even par and seven shots back of the lead. As Round 2 kicks into gear, Woods will be looking to move up the leaderboard in hopes of being in contention entering the weekend.
The field is not particularly strong at TPC Potomac, though Woods is joined at the event by Rickie Fowler and a handful of other top players. Woods, who missed the cut at the U.S. Open, has been tremendous from tee to green so far this year, which bodes well for him on this course. Kyle Stanley, another elite ball-striker, comes in as the defending champion and sits in a similar position to Woods entering Day 2 action. Woods begins the day seven shots back of leaders Andrew Landry and J.J. Spaun.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights -- particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
When Woods tees off at Quicken Loans
The Quicken Loans National returns to Maryland for a swan song before heading to Detroit in...
-
Woods struggles to par at Quicken Loans
There are not a ton of big names at TPC Potomac, and there may be one fewer entering the w...
-
Smoltz falls after No. 1 accomplishment
This was an eye-opening quote from one of the better pitchers ever
-
Bryson allowed to use compass for now
The USGA has yet to rule on the former amateur star's mathematical devices
-
How to watch the 2018 Quicken Loans
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Quicken Loans National live this week
-
Quicken Loans National Vegas Tiger picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Quicken Loans National 10,000 times and came up with a surprising...