2018 Quicken Loans National leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live PGA Tour coverage Friday

Tiger Woods got off to a rough start to open the 2018 Quicken Loans National, but he saved his first round to enter Friday at even par and seven shots back of the lead. As Round 2 kicks into gear, Woods will be looking to move up the leaderboard in hopes of being in contention entering the weekend.

The field is not particularly strong at TPC Potomac, though Woods is joined at the event by Rickie Fowler and a handful of other top players. Woods, who missed the cut at the U.S. Open, has been tremendous from tee to green so far this year, which bodes well for him on this course. Kyle Stanley, another elite ball-striker, comes in as the defending champion and sits in a similar position to Woods entering Day 2 action. Woods begins the day seven shots back of leaders Andrew Landry and J.J. Spaun.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights -- particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

