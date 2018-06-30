2018 Quicken Loans National leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live PGA Tour coverage Saturday
Live leaderboard scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the Quicken Loans National
It was a rough start for two of the top stars at the 2018 Quicken Loans National, but Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler combined to shoot 9 under ahead of the weekend to sit inside the top 20 as Round 3 action begins Saturday at TPC Potomac. While Woods is looking for his first win in five years, Fowler has gone 17 months without a victory, so both are clearly excited at the opportunity to put forth a strong showing on Moving Day.
Both are a handful of shots behind the trio of co-leaders; Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour and Brian Gay are all 9 under through 36 holes. Just behind them are Francesco Molinari and Billy Horschel, who has been near the top of the leaderboard over each of the first two rounds.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights -- particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
How to watch the 2018 Quicken Loans
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Quicken Loans National live this week
-
Quicken Loans Round 3 tee times
Big Cat will play with Joel Dahmen on Saturday at TPC Potomac
-
Fowler, Woods in Quicken Loans mix
Fowler and Woods combined for 11 birdies in Round 2 on Friday
-
Tiger Woods goes low at Quicken Loans
Big Cat was feeling it on the greens on Friday
-
Tiger chips in for birdie at QLN
Big Cat is headed in the right direction at TPC Potomac on Friday
-
When Woods tees off at Quicken Loans
The Quicken Loans National returns to Maryland for a swan song before heading to Detroit in...