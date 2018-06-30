2018 Quicken Loans National leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live PGA Tour coverage Saturday

It was a rough start for two of the top stars at the 2018 Quicken Loans National, but Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler combined to shoot 9 under ahead of the weekend to sit inside the top 20 as Round 3 action begins Saturday at TPC Potomac. While Woods is looking for his first win in five years, Fowler has gone 17 months without a victory, so both are clearly excited at the opportunity to put forth a strong showing on Moving Day.

Both are a handful of shots behind the trio of co-leaders; Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour and Brian Gay are all 9 under through 36 holes. Just behind them are Francesco Molinari and Billy Horschel, who has been near the top of the leaderboard over each of the first two rounds.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights -- particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

