2018 Quicken Loans National leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live PGA Tour coverage Sunday

The final round of the 2018 Quicken Loans National will play itself out on Sunday at TPC Potomac, and to say that all eyes will be on Tiger Woods might be an understatement. Woods had a roller third round, but he kept himself in contention for the tournament with a 68, putting him inside the top 10 entering Sunday.

It will take a lot for Woods to catch that elusive win that he's been chasing since his return, but the fact that he's remotely in the mix will have everyone paying very close attention to the action all day. As for the top of the leaderboard, two dark horses will begin the day with the lead at 13 under. Francesco Molinari and Abraham Ancer are tied for the lead as the golf begins on Sunday with Molinari posting his second straight 65 on Sunday, while Ancer climbed his way to the top with a 62 in Round 3.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights -- particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.